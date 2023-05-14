The Israeli army said in a brief statement on “Twitter” that its drone was shot down by other units of the army earlier today near the border with Gaza.

It seems that the Israeli air defense units believed that the drone belonged to the Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip.

He added that the wreckage of the plane fell on Israeli territory, indicating that the incident is under investigation.

The Israeli army did not provide more information about the incident.

consecutive crashes

Since the Israeli army launched a military operation against the Islamic Jihad movement in the Gaza Strip last Tuesday, and in the mini-escalation round that preceded it a few days ago, a series of errors occurred in the army’s systems.

The army admitted that a defect in the Iron Dome prevented the interception of a missile fired from the Gaza Strip that hit the Rehovot area, south of Tel Aviv, killing an Israeli, two days ago.

After announcing the death of the prominent Palestinian prisoner, Khader Adnan, in early May, the Palestinian factions launched a barrage of rockets at southern Israel.

The Israeli Army Radio reported that a technical defect occurred in the Iron Dome, which prevented the rockets from intercepting the Sderot settlement, which resulted in injuries.