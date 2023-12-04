During a chat with journalists, one of these military officials who requested to remain anonymous said, “I am not saying that it is a good thing for the ratio to be two to one.”

He added that using Palestinian civilians as human shields falls within Hamas’ “basic strategy.”

The high death toll and humanitarian crisis in Gaza sparked condemnation around the world.

The Hamas Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the death toll had risen to 15,899, 70 percent of whom were women, children and teenagers, as a result of Israeli bombing since October 7.

As for Israel, the authorities say that the Hamas attack left about 1,200 dead, the majority of whom were civilians on the first day of the attack in which the movement took about 240 hostages to Gaza.

When asked about information indicating that five thousand Hamas fighters had been killed, one of these military officials said, “The numbers are fairly accurate.”

Israeli bombing and artificial intelligence

Israeli military officials confirmed that the army is adopting a high-tech mapping program in an attempt to reduce civilian deaths.

This system combines mobile phone signals, aerial reconnaissance, and artificial intelligence, to keep the map of population centers throughout the sector constantly updated.

Each of the map’s 623 cells is color-coded. Green, for example, indicates areas that have become 75 percent depopulated.

“In the south, where we have practically doubled the population, operations are much more precise,” the official said, adding, “We take much longer to ensure that our efforts (to warn civilians) are effective.”

The map, which is the result of eight years of research, is at the disposal of commanders and units on the ground, according to officials.

However, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) questioned the feasibility of using such a tool in a region that experiences frequent communications and electricity outages.