Basel Adra (Al Tuwani, West Bank, 27) says her earliest childhood memory is of her father’s arrest by the Israel Defense Forces. Two years later, when Adra was seven, she was already taking part in her first demonstration against the expulsion, authorized by the Israeli Supreme Courtof more than 1,000 villagers from Masafer Yatta, in the south of the territory occupied by Israel since 1967. A 25-minute drive away, in the Jewish city of Beersheba, Yuval Abraham, of the same age, was growing up. He grew up listening to an Arab Jewish grandfather who spoke to his grandmother in the language of the Koran when he did not want his grandson to hear their conversations. This territorial proximity, but abysmal distance in civil rights, has led them 20 years later to be protagonists and co-directors of No other landa film that won the Silver Bear for best documentary at the last Berlinale and other awards at important events in the genre, such as the Amsterdam International Documentary Film Festival, Visions du Réel and the Sheffield DocFest.

“We come from two different societies, but we share the same values ​​and fight for the same goals. We want justice and an end to apartheidthat everyone is free and equal. These are the values ​​that have united us,” says Adra in a hotel in Mallorca, where she traveled last week to attend the Spanish premiere of the film at the 14th Atlantis Mallorca Film FestivalHe makes it clear that he prefers to be asked about the forced displacement and eviction of Palestinians in the West Bank that the film documents, rather than about himself or his relationship with Abraham. “It is very hard for us to be screening the film in Spain or Berlin, places where people live in peace and have a happy life, while the nightmare and attacks in Gaza continue. People are being killed and schools are being taken over by the Israeli occupation.”

Adra gave a similar empathy speech when she collected the Berlinale statuette for No other landa journalistic film in its first-person narration of almost five years of constant house demolitions and territorial, legislative and mobility segregation of Palestinians. But it was the anti-occupation story and antiapartheid His Jewish friend Abraham’s speech at the ceremony prompted extremists to call him a traitor, threaten him with death and harass his family home in Beersheba. “We are very proud of the speeches we made. I would be a traitor if I did not act according to my values ​​and what I believe in. For me, that is much worse than being attacked by populists. We fight for a world where not only Israelis are free, but where Palestinians can also decide their future and not be in the hands of a foreign army,” he says.

An image from the documentary ‘No other land’.

Abraham learned Arabic at the age of 20, guided by his grandfather, who was born in Jerusalem but of Arabic descent, and with whom he had conversations in Arabic before his death. “It was a way of connecting with my family’s roots in the past. It’s hard to imagine living in a place where a language is spoken around you and you will never understand what they are saying. I think that learning a language is much more than the language, it is also about understanding its speakers emotionally.” His interest in understanding the Arab perspective led him to found projects such as Across the Wall (in English, in reference to the almost 60 kilometers of fence that separate the Palestinians of Gaza from Israeli territory), a platform that he created in 2019 together with Ahmed Alnaouq, in which testimonies and opinions of Palestinians about the government are translated into Hebrew.

Shortly afterward, Abraham would contact Adra via Facebook. The Palestinian already published on their networks The arrival of bulldozers in the village, escorted by the army, to dismantle schools and water wells. In fact, almost all of Adra’s life is documented visually because when she was born, in the late 1990s, the long dispute between the villagers and Israel, which had designated the area as a military training zone, began. Her father, from whom she inherited her activist vocation, mixed home videos of Adra growing up with the first violent evictions by the Israeli army. Her parents fought for basic services such as a school, electricity or access to drinking water. “The camera is the only tool we have against the oppression we face, we don’t have much else to do to fight the occupation machine,” she says.

“Growing up in this family and community of activists made me feel the responsibility to continue down that path.” They claim to be journalists before they are filmmakers, but none of the articles they wrote for the independent media +972 Magazine They had the media impact and popular positioning of No other landThey acknowledge the impetus of having won the Berlinale, which led them, they say, to receive hundreds of requests and messages from people and organizations that want to see the film. And they will take it to as many corners as possible: “We have a long, long journey ahead of us, which is to take this film to as many audiences as we can,” says Adra.

The presentation of ‘No other land’ during the Atlántida Film Fest, in a photograph provided by the festival.

Neither Adra nor Abraham nor the documentary’s two other directors and cameramen – Israeli Rachel Szor and Palestinian Hamdan Ballal – were prepared to include in the film the Hamas attack on October 7 in Israel, which left 1,200 Jews dead and is resulting in the murder of more than 39,000 Palestinians. They included an epilogue about how Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s offensives in the Gaza Strip are reverberating in the occupied West Bank, where armed settlers, with the knowledge of the army, shot Adra’s cousin. The tense situation has caused many of the farmers to flee the area, but some are holding out, like Adra’s family: “I don’t know how much longer they can hold out. The settlers, backed by the government, are building more and more settlements and demolishing Palestinian property.”

Abraham feels distressed because he lived with Adra’s family for several years to make the film. They ate together, played with the children and smoked hookah with his friend. It is during these scenes, in which they discuss their aspirations, careers and motivations, that the Israeli realizes their differences despite the few kilometers of separation. A state of consciousness that he used to denounce the apartheid In her acceptance speech at the Berlinale, which she now once again brandishes: “To get here and talk to you, I flew from the airport in my country because I am Israeli, and Basel, which is here next to me, had to go to another country because the Palestinians don’t even have an airport. So why, if we were born in the same place, under the same rules, in the same country, do I have an airport and he doesn’t? Why do I have the right to vote and he doesn’t?”

