Israeli Ambassador Ben-Zvi: the issue of shooting in Egypt will be decided by the leaders of the countries

The situation with the shooting in Alexandria, Egypt, will be resolved at the diplomatic level between the leaders of Israel and Egypt. This is how Israeli Ambassador to the Russian Federation Alexander Ben-Zvi spoke about the consequences of the tragedy, his words transmit “Izvestia” in its Telegram channel.

“I think that this issue will be resolved at the diplomatic level, at the political level, by the leaders of the countries, they are in good contact. I think that they will resolve this issue among themselves,” Ben-Zvi said.

Earlier, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) confirmed the death of two citizens of their country during a shooting in Alexandria, Egypt. The department added that another Israeli was injured – he received moderate injuries.

On October 8, a police officer in Alexandria opened fire on a tourist group with his weapon. According to media reports, the incident occurred in the Mansheya area.