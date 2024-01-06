Israeli Air Force fighters launched missile attacks on rear bases of the armed formations of the Shiite Hezbollah movement in southern Lebanon. As the TV channel reported on January 6 Al Mayadeen, The areas of Kautaria es-Sayyad and al-Sharqiya, located between the cities of Saida and Nabatiyeh, were attacked.

Before this, Israeli planes carried out raids in the skies over the border areas of Sahl el-Ma'alia and el-Kleila, south of Tyre, where Shiite fighters have outposts and fire into Israel.

On the part of the Hezbollah movement, as a result of the attacks, the losses amounted to five fighters per day, clarifies the media.

Prior to this, on January 5, the Israeli Air Force attacked Hezbollah's operational command center in Lebanon. The press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) noted that the strike was carried out in the area of ​​​​the city of Blida.

A day earlier, the Israeli military also attacked military targets of the Shiite organization Hezbollah in Lebanon.

On January 2, Reuters reported that an explosion occurred in the southern suburbs of Beirut, which is controlled by the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah. According to the Lebanese agency NNA, the cause of the explosion was an Israeli drone attack on a Hamas office in the Al-Musharrafiyah area. As a result, six people died. According to journalist Anhar Kochneva, many Hezbollah supporters live in the area where the explosion occurred.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.