The IDF announced the expansion of the scale of Israeli ground operations in the Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is expanding the scale of its ground operations in the Gaza Strip, said the head of its press service, Brigadier General Daniel Hagari.

Continuing the offensive we have been conducting over the past few days, the Army is expanding ground operations this evening. Daniel Hagari head of the IDF press service

IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Peter Lerner later clarified that the expansion of operations is not the start of an official ground operation in the Gaza Strip. transmits ABC TV channel.

Lerner denied that expanded operations are an official expected ground invasion ABC TV channel

Earlier, IDF Speaker Avichai Adri said that Israel had imposed a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip and was ready to launch a ground operation in the region against Hamas. He said Israel would enter the next phase of the war at a “time of its choosing,” which Adri did not specify.

At the same time, The New York Times reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu postponed the ground operation in the Gaza Strip, refusing to sign the plan proposed by the Israeli command.

On the evening of October 27, it became known that several loud explosions were heard in the Gaza Strip, which could be the strongest blows since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict with Israel.

Following reports of increased IDF ground operations, representatives of the Palestinian Hamas movement said Israel was attacking the Gaza Strip from land, sea and air.

Hamas announced its readiness to resist Israeli ground operations

Hamas Politburo member Izzat al-Rishq said that the radical Palestinian movement is ready to confront Israeli forces in the event of a ground operation. His words lead TASS.

If [премьер-министр Израиля Биньямин] Netanyahu decided to carry out a ground invasion of Gaza at night, then the resistance forces are ready [отражать нападение] Izzat ar-Rishq member of the Hamas politburo

On October 26, Hamas warned Israel of “unprecedented defeat” if it carried out a ground operation in Gaza. At the same time, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, the country’s army is already preparing to enter the Gaza Strip.

Hamas says it is repelling an Israeli ground incursion in the eastern Gaza camp

On the evening of October 27, Hamas announced that the Al-Qassam Brigades, representing the movement’s military wing, were repelling an Israeli ground invasion in the eastern part of the Al-Bureij refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, where violent clashes were taking place.

Later, the military wing of Hamas reported that clashes were taking place in the northeast of the Gaza Strip, with brigades resisting an Israeli ground invasion in the Beit Hanoun area.

Previously, Sky News Arabia conveyedthat IDF tank formations are moving towards the Gaza Strip near the city of Beit Hanoun.

It was noted that the sounds of gunfire and explosions were heard on the northern border of the enclave. Al Arabiya TV channel stated about intense shelling of the neighboring city of Beit Lahiya and the launching of flares by the Israeli army over the northern areas of the Gaza Strip.

Hamas Politburo member Hussam Badran called on Palestinians in the West Bank to demonstrate and engage in battles with the Israeli military.

In turn, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group announced the launch of missiles at the Israeli cities of Ashdod, Sderot and Ashkelon.

Related materials:

The decision to expand the IDF operation was made against the backdrop of the failure of negotiations for the release of prisoners

The decision to expand the IDF ground operation came after negotiations with Hamas over a prisoner exchange stalled, according to reported Axios portal with reference to Israeli officials.

Member of the leadership of the Palestinian movement Ali Baraka statedthat Hamas is ready to release captured foreigners in exchange for a five-day ceasefire. His words are quoted by the Financial Times newspaper.

At the same time, the Israeli military in captivity will not be released, they will be used for the exchange of prisoners, Baraka clarified.

The US insists on continuing negotiations for the release of hostages, despite increasing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, reported CNN TV channel.

According to the US official, negotiations were previously closer to progress than they are now, but they will continue.

In turn, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, said that the United States hopes for the release of all prisoners captured by Hamas, but considers such a scenario unlikely.

Earlier, the Israeli side reported that the Hamas movement refused the ceasefire in exchange for the surrender of all hostages proposed by Israel.

A member of the group’s Politburo, Musa Abu Marzouk, said that Hamas is ready to release captured Israeli civilian hostages, but the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) strikes on the Gaza Strip prevent this from happening, so their release is possible only after a ceasefire.

The US is trying to convince Israel to abandon a full-scale ground operation

The US administration is trying to convince Israel to abandon a full-scale ground operation, the Washington Post reported.

Instead, Washington is calling for a “surgical” campaign using airstrikes and special forces raids. US officials fear that a ground operation would undermine efforts to free the hostages and lead to numerous civilian casualties among both Palestinians and Israelis.

At the same time, according to the publication’s sources, the United States does not have much confidence that Israel will refuse a full-scale ground invasion.

White House spokesman John Kirby, in turn, refused to comment on reports of the expansion of Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip, noting that only the IDF should provide information.

He added that he was not ready to give a time frame or outline prospects for ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Israeli ground operation will result in humanitarian disaster

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi on social media X stated that the result of Israel’s ground operation in the Gaza Strip would be a humanitarian disaster.

Israel has just started a ground war in Gaza. The result will be a humanitarian disaster of epic proportions for years to come. Ayman al-Safadi Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan

The official representative of the UN Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric, noted that if Israel launches a ground operation, a devastating effect will follow.

The Secretary General was clear about the devastating effect that a ground operation would have. His call to all is to respect international humanitarian law Stephane Dujarric official representative of the UN Secretary General

Earlier, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that the humanitarian system in the Gaza Strip is experiencing complete collapse, which makes it impossible to fully deliver humanitarian aid. He estimates that before the conflict escalated, up to 500 trucks a day arrived in Gaza. Currently, due to the fighting, an average of twelve trucks are in the region.