2.1% of boys give themselves the definition of Hikikomori, surprising that families accept it without question

The Institute of Clinical Physiology of National Research Council (Cnr) of Pisa led the first national study to provide a quantitative estimate of voluntary isolation in the adolescent population: 2.1% of the young people contacted attribute the definition of Hikikomori to themselves. Projecting the data on the 15-19 year old student population, we are talking about 54,000 students.

What is the Hikikomori phenomenon

The Hikikomori is a Japanese term that can be translated into Italian with “stand apart”, “isolate oneself” and which indicates the trend, in young and very youngto stop leaving the house, attending school and friends, to lock oneself in one’s room and limit relations with the outside world to a minimum, maintaining contact above all through the Internet.

The phenomenon, for which analytical data relating to Italian adolescents did not exist to date, is now the subject of a study promoted by the Abele Group in collaboration with the University of the Road.

The Italian study that provides a quantitative estimate of isolated adolescents in our country

The research started from the ESPAD®Italia study (European School Survey Project on Alcohol and Other Drugsconducted annually by the Cnr with respect to the consumption of psychoactive substances), involving a sample of over 12,000 students representative of the Italian student population between 15 and 19 years old. The boys were interviewed through a specific set of questions to intercept both the behaviors and their perceived causes: the results are based on the self-assessment of the participants themselves.

Study data

“2.1% of the sample attributes to themselves the definition of Hikikomori: projecting the data on the 15-19 year old student population at a national level, it can therefore be estimated that approx 54,000 students Italian high school students identify with a situation of social withdrawal.

This data appears confirmed by the answers on actual withdrawal periods: 18.7% of the interviewees stated, in fact, that they had not gone out for a significant amount of time, excluding the lockdown periods, and of these 8.2% did not go out for 1 to 6 months and beyond: this area includes both the most serious situations (over 6 months of closure) and those at greatest risk (from 3 to 6 months).

The projections tell us about 1.7% of the total students (44,000 young people nationwide) who can be defined as Hikikomori, while 2.6% (67,000 young people) would be at serious risk of becoming one“, explained the Cnr researcher Sabrina Molinaro.

The age most at risk Hikikomori is the one that goes from 15 to 17 years

The age most at risk for choosing to retire is between 15 and 17 years of age, with an incubation of the causes of self-confinement behavior as early as the middle school period. The gender differences are revealed in the perception of withdrawal – males are the majority among the actual withdrawals, but females more easily attribute the definition of Hikikomori – as well as in the use of time, with girls more inclined to sleep, reading and TV , while the boys to online gaming. Between the causes of isolationassumes a decisive importance sense of inadequacy with respect to peers.

The causes for the voluntary isolation of Italian adolescents

“Having suffered bullying episodes, contrary to what one might believe, is not among the most frequent reasons for the choice. While one emerges widespread fatigue in relationships with peerscharacterized by frustration and self-worth. Another partially surprising data concerns the reaction of families: more than one interviewee out of 4, among those who define themselves withdrawn, in fact declares that the parents would have accepted the thing apparently without asking questions. The figure is similar when it comes to teachers”, adds Sonia Cerrai (Cnr-Ifc9).

