The isolation of “Corona” affects British retail sales

Official data showed that British retail sales plunged in January, as stores closed again as part of lockdown measures, but less-than-expected public borrowing provided at least some relief to Finance Minister Rishi Sunak as he prepares for the next round of emergency spending.

And a separate survey indicates that the economy barely contracted in February, as companies adapted to the new restrictions and were very optimistic about the prospects for recovery thanks to anti-Covid-19 vaccinations.

January data reveals that retail sales volumes fell 8.2 percent in December, a much larger drop than the 2.5 percent decline in a Reuters poll of economists forecast, the second-largest drop on record.

The smaller drop in retail sales, compared to an 18 percent decline in April, was due to the growth of online shopping.

The Office for National Statistics said public sector borrowing of 8.8 billion pounds ($ 12.3 billion) was the first deficit in January in ten years, but that the deficit was well below the forecast of 24.5 billion pounds.

Borrowing since the start of the fiscal year in April has reached 270.6 billion pounds, indicating higher spending and tax cuts ordered by Sonak.

Public debt increased to 2.115 trillion pounds, or 97.9 percent of GDP, a level not recorded since the early 1960s.