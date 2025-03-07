He Seville has scored in the 26 days of LaLiga EA Sports disputed a total of 31 goals, which is equivalent to an average 1.19 goals per meeting. Nevertheless, Dodi Lukebakio has been the author of … Eleven of those 31 targets coping a third of the total. García Pimient Juanluwhich accumulates four goals. Beyond the quinteño, Isaac He is the other player who, with three, has managed to celebrate more than one goal from the current squad. The rest of the players who have managed to score on one occasion. The tip continues to accuse the absence of a partner in the front of the attack having been considered throughout the course the priority option to occupy the battering post given the low competition that has been presented to it.

Isaac Play almost for obligation in Sevilla. The transfer that the club closed last summer through which Youssef En-Nesyri He went to Fenerbahce in exchange for around 20 million euros, left Lebrijano as the main resource available to García Pimienta for the most advanced position in his usual scheme 4-3-3. Victor Orta added in the summer market to Kelechi Iheanacho to the Sevillista template and, after the exit of the former Manchester City as assigned, already incorporated in January Akor Adams to the team to complete the list of strikers for the final stretch of the season. The company that in the last five months of competition formed Isaac with En-Nesyri at 23-24 has not been replicated during this course largely by the system used by García Pimienta, but also by The level offered by its hypothetical companion. Kelechi Iheanacho was until leaving far from being at the minimum enforceable level and proved not to be worthy accompaniment or replacement, and Akor Adams has barely been able to participate a few minutes before falling injured. He is still immersed in his recovery to be able to contribute to the team as soon as possible.

For the two reasons mentioned, Isaac Romero has been undisputed holder in the position of center forward. Lebrijano has left in the titular alignment in 21 of the 22 meetings in which he has participated. Two was lost due to injury and two by sanction. He has played Twelve full games Having been replaced nine times by other attack soccer players such as Iheanacho, small, ejke, idumbo or the Canterano García Pascual, although, as mentioned above, none of them has managed to make things difficult to Isaac in the goal of the goal. Most of the aforementioned are not pure batons.

However, while statistics and sensations support the player as the best option to be the current Sevilla for the available alternatives, they are far from being the ideals or expected for a footballer who last year starred in a stellar irruption in the first team scoring Five goals in its first six games. Such was its impact, that the club in fear that some club tried to sign it for a lower price than they understood that it could cost, renewed the player until 2028 raising his termination clause up to the current 30 million euros.

Quique Sánchez Flores Last year he did not stop flattering (and getting shine) to the footballer who has also had this campaign with the public unshak support by García Pimienta When it was The first fifteen days without scoring. His first goal arrived in December and, although the eternal fight and the physical wear and tear that he maintains with the rival defenders is highlighted, it is missing that he registered better scoring figures.

The statistics of the preferential option of the attack

Statistics reflect that Isaac Romero has made 47 shots in the 22 meetings in which he has participated being 15 between the three sticks. Has scored three goals although according to the metric that reflects the GOALS EXPECT I should be around six goals (5.8 specifically). That is, according to the quality of the shots it has made (taking into account conditions such as the distance to the goal, the angle after which the launch is made or how the occasion was generated among others) would have to add twice the goals that to date has converted.

Beyond the fact of being ‘only’ in the front of the Sevillist attack, Isaac Romero is not being benefited by the scheme implanted by García Pimienta when it comes to playing. In front of Rayo Vallecano last Saturday he was the starting field player who least touched the ball. The same also happened, although one of the many Sevillists scored, in the duel against Real Valladolid, and against Mallorca only came less times in contact with the Juanlu ball. Nor Isaac Romero is getting his best version or Sevilla de García Pimienta is managing to locate a footballer who, however, continues to show competitive hunger despite the fact that not everything goes on wheels.

García Pimienta has been in different press wheels and interviews predisposed to accompany Isaac with another striker, although at this time it is still unfeasible in the absence of resources as long as it does not resort to other players of the subsidiary such as Antonetti or García Pascual.