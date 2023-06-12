Berlusconi deeply loved the city where he was born. Some places in particular between politics, football and private life

Archer, above all. Milanello and then Monza, of course. Villa Gernetto, too. That is Brianza and Varesotto. Many places in Silvio Berlusconi's heart in Lombardy are in the provinces, but the link with the metropolis has always been very strong, even if the visits – absorbed by Roman political life – have never necessarily been too assiduous. The love and affection for the city where he was born, however, are total. Also because it is in Milan that the boy Silvio grew up. Via Volturno 60, Isola district which at the time was not as trendy as it is now, but a stronghold of tradition. His first home in Milan, together with his adored mother Rosa. In the morning he went to school at the Salesian college in via Copernico (middle and classical high school). Then the State University, Faculty of Law.

Spotlight — The take-off of the entrepreneurial activity and the management of the family empire then took him away from his hometown, also from a bureaucratic point of view: his official residence was for many years in Arcore, then in Rome. So Milan has sometimes become a political square, where there have been very unpleasant incidents (as in December 2009, when he was violently hit in the face with a statuette at the end of a rally in Piazza Duomo) and equally unwelcome summons to court for numerous proceedings that have seen him involved. Moments of spotlights on, TV and journalists in the street waiting, but Silvio’s Milan is also the private one. Like the evenings at the Manzoni theater – owned by Fininvest – where in 1980 he met Veronica Lario, who would later become his wife.

The restaurants — Among the places in Milan he also frequented Palazzo Marino, as city councilor until 2008. And then obviously via Paleocapa, the Fininvest headquarters. And Villa Borletti, in via Rovani, used as the Milanese headquarters of Forza Italia. A place where Silvio sometimes even stopped to sleep. In the list of his favorite coordinates there are also some restaurants, often used when he left the San Siro in the late evening after seeing his Milan. The most famous is undoubtedly Da Giannino, in via Pisani, which reserved for him a separate room from the main room and a table where Galliani was always present. A place that has become part of a Rossoneri mythology in which dinners to celebrate were intertwined with those dedicated to market affairs. And then again La Risacca 6 in via Marcona, Giacomo Bistrot in via Sottocorno. Recently Silvio had also visited Briatore's Crazy Pizza. Now his Milan is called to give him a last hug.

June 12, 2023 (change June 12, 2023 | 10:58 am)

