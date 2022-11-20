Wales Interactive has announced The Isle Tide Hotel, a new live-action interactive mystery releasing on PC, console, and mobile next year.

Coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and mobile in spring (Q2) 2023, The Isle Tide Hotel is an FMV mystery about an absent father looking to rescue his teenage daughter from an “eclectic cult.” “.

You can check out the all-new teaser below:

The Isle Tide Hotel – Official Reveal Trailer.

Promising that “every decision affects the story”, there are seven main endings to unlock with 14 potential outcomes. There are also side quests, a “real-time personality and cult association tracker”, and lots of cryptic notes and hidden lore and secrets to discover.

“Open every three years for three nights, a strange mix of colorful characters hiding personal traumas gather to uncover the one thread binding them,” WI teases. “Their search for the meaning of life. But tonight, this mysterious organization must decide whether to break their own etiquettes and hand over a teenage girl to their elusive founder, Dr. Aniston, who promises her sacrifice of her will conclude their purpose of her .”

Developed in conjunction with Interflix Media, the game stars Michael D. Xavier (The Blacklist) Jemima Rooper (Flowers in the Attic: The Origin), Amit Shah (The Witcher) Richard Brake (Game of Thrones) Georgie Glen (Call the Midwife) Tristram Wymark (Pennyworth) Jessica Ellerby (Pennyworth) and Joni Ayton-Kent (The Watch).

“We are very excited to be at the forefront of the renaissance in interactive movies, and teaming up with new interactive production studios like Interflix to bring high-end value in production quality,” said WI’s executive producer and co-founder, Richard Pring. “The Isle Tide Hotel is a complex narrative driven adventure created using our streamlined Interactive Scripting Tool – WIST – that enables writers to easily create playable, multi-directional scripts.”

Wales Interactive also recently released a new DLC teaser and development roadmap for its “round-based co-op survival FPS” Maid of Sker spin-off, Sker Ritual.