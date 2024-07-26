DHIGULAABADHOO, Maldives — On a patch of land in the Indian Ocean, sublime blue waves lapping against white sand are all that breaks the stillness.

The very existence of low-lying tropical islands seems improbable, a technical glitch. They are among the most marginal environments humans have ever called home.

And sure enough, when the world began to pay attention to global warming decades ago, these islands, which form on coral reefs in groups called atolls, were quickly identified as some of the first places that climate change could devastate.

As ice caps melted and seas rose, these tiny islands would recede into aquatic oblivion.

Then, not long ago, researchers began analyzing aerial images and found something surprising. First they saw a few dozen islands, then several hundred, and now close to a thousand.

They found that over the course of the past few decades, the edges of the islands had been swaying back and forth, eroding and building up here and there. But their surface area had not shrunk. In some cases, they even grew: the seas rose and the islands expanded with them.

Scientists have come to understand some, but not all, of the reasons for this. That’s why a team of them recently gathered in the Maldives. They were there to learn more about the ways in which the constant collision of waves and sand produces surprising effects on coastlines, destroying land and spreading it.

They were trying to answer a broader question: If atoll nations do not face certain disappearance, then what do they face?

If, for example, some islands are difficult to live on but others are not, then atoll governments would have to make difficult decisions about which places to save and which to sacrifice.

In the places they save, they would have to plan long-term for the supply of fresh water, the creation of jobs and the provision of schools. They would have to invent the best possible future with the limited resources they had.

To understand what really captivates us about these islands, we need to dive into the sea that surrounds them. Or we need to look down from a plane. Or, for the best view of all, we should find a way to look back in time.

There, we would see the island volcanoes that once took the place of atolls. Fast forward in time fast enough to allow for tectonic plates to shift and you would see the volcanoes begin to cool and subside. As they sank, corals would colonize their flanks.

Over time, the volcanoes would cease to exist and all you would see would be ring-shaped reefs, each surrounding a lagoon. When the reefs jutted out far enough, the wind and waves would kick up sand and debris, forming narrow islets. These are atolls. And they can look very different.

In French Polynesia, some are small curls of land and others are extensive necklaces. In the Maldives, they are huge, irregular and misshapen.

“Such formations surely rank high among the wonderful objects of this world,” wrote Charles Darwin in 1836, after visiting an Indian Ocean atoll during his voyage on the Beagle.

It was Darwin who first proposed that the atolls were graveyards of dead volcanoes. It was only later that scientists discovered a key piece of their more recent history: They realized that changes in sea level had drowned and exposed the islands several times over the centuries. Which didn’t bode well for them today, now that global warming was accelerating sea level rise.

To understand what had happened to the atolls since this acceleration began, two researchers, Arthur Webb and Paul Kench, collected aerial photographs of 27 Pacific islands from the mid-20th century. They then compared them with recent satellite images.

His findings caused a stir.

Seas had risen a couple of centimetres every decade, but waves had continued to pile sediment on the islands’ shores, enough to mean that most of them had not changed much in size.

Webb and Kench’s study, published in 2010, inspired other scientists to search for more ancient photographs and conduct more detailed analyses. The patterns they have discovered in recent years are consistent across the 1,000 or so islands they have studied: Some shrank, others grew.

However, many remained stable.

And yet, to truly understand the forces behind this and anticipate what they might do, scientists need to study the atolls up close. That’s why Kench returned this spring.

On a jungle landmass, Kench passed a section of beach that the currents had devoured. “People are obsessed with that end of the island,” he said. Then he pointed ahead. “This side has gotten bigger.”

The day before, another island in the same atoll was bustling with activity. One group of scientists measured currents using makeshift buoys. Another group tinkered with a sensor that mapped waves rolling up the beach. A third team dove to the seafloor, where they installed instruments in coral canyons.

Researchers hoped that all this data from the island, Dhigulaabadhoo, would help them see into the future. Only with hard numbers can one begin to project how the island will change in the future, said Kench, a professor at the National University of Singapore.

Among scientists, the most common advice for dealing with rising sea levels can look a lot like doing nothing.

Coexistence, as Kench says, means accepting that the mighty ocean will do what it wants and learning to live with it. It means planning intelligently around water rather than trying to keep it out with expensive engineering projects, which come with their own complicated set of environmental side effects.

But for the man who decides how the Maldives deals with rising sea levels, welcoming water would be as unacceptable as doing nothing. “If there is coastal erosion, then we have to do something about it,” said Thoriq Ibrahim, the country’s environment minister. “We can’t just leave things as they are, believing that nature will expand the island.”

Another problem in the Maldives is that many people now live on islands that have been extensively designed, where planners decided long ago that there was no better way to coexist with water than to keep it out.

Decades ago, the capital, Malé, about 2.5 square kilometers, began to be populated. Then the government began piling sand on a nearby reef to create a new island, Hulhumalé. It made Hulhumalé larger than Malé and, crucially, higher — about 2 meters above sea level.

Now Hulhumalé is also filling up, and officials have just begun construction on another new island, Ras Male. This will be the largest and highest in the area to date and will connect to Male via an underwater tunnel.

More than 40 percent of the country’s half million inhabitants live in the Capital region.

And as more people move there from distant islands — in search of better jobs, good hospitals and good schools — even greater numbers of them will be crammed into a few areas.

The Maldives is not abandoning its hundreds of other islands. The country has invested in new airports, ports and roads to promote economic development beyond the capital. It is on these less-populated islands where scientists say people can still learn to coexist with expanding and shrinking coastlines, to adapt to the give-and-take of nature.

The question is whether people can wait.

When Adam Shakir wanted to open a hotel on Himandhoo Island, he believed the beach on the southwest coast, a favorite among locals, would be the perfect location. He started construction in 2021.

That’s when bodies started coming out of the sand. It turned out that this had been the location of a long-forgotten mosque and cemetery. Suddenly, the beach was being washed away by water, and Adam had an idea why: the island had just built a new port nearby. Much of the sand that the currents carried to the beach was caught by the breakwaters.

Adam began welcoming guests to his hotel, Manta Sea View, in January. The luminous water is just a few steps away.

He is doing everything he can to keep the water from coming any closer. He has built crude barriers out of logs, sandbags and concrete rubble.

Rakeedhoo Island, in a neighbouring atoll, has not seen much of an economic boost from its new port. In 2000, more than 230 people lived there; today it has fewer than 80 inhabitants.

Rakeedhoo really began to lose its residents after its school teacher left. One by one, the community lost its young families.

If the near future of the atolls is written in their recent past, then we can predict it: some islands will shrink, others will grow. Many will be stable. But the more difficult question is, which of these places will people really want to call home? A question as eternal as the waves.

Last year, Rakeedhoo’s school reopened — sort of: Two students sit with laptops, connecting via video to a classroom in Hulhumalé. The new administrator, Ashiya Fahmee, isn’t sure they’re learning much.

However, this might soon cease to matter. Ashiya’s son is almost of school age. She plans to move to Male so he can begin his education there. What will become of Rakeedhoo’s school without her? Ashiya won’t be sticking around to find out.