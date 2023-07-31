The communities most closely linked to tourism and services recorded GDP growth well above the national average in the second quarter of the year. The estimate published this Monday by the Fiscal Authority (Airef) reveals that the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands more than doubled the growth of Spain as a whole in the second quarter, with rates of 1.1% and 0.9% respectively compared to 0.4%. national.

The Valencian Community and Catalonia were also above the average, both with 0.5% growth in their GDP from April to June.

On the other hand, the most industrialized regions were where GDP growth presented the worst evolution in this period: Cantabria and the Basque Country only advanced 0.2% from April to June, while Asturias advanced 0.1%, less than the half the national average.

Last Friday, the INE published the economic growth data for Spain for the second quarter, 0.4%, below expectations and the lowest progress for a year despite the fact that household consumption grew again after two consecutive quarters of declines. Spanish GDP also grew thanks to the boost in exports and, in particular, the pull of the tourism sector, but with a cooling of the figures compared to the first three months of the year.

At an annual level, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Madrid and Catalonia were the four regions that grew the most compared to the second quarter of 2022, with the islands also almost doubling the average increase in Spain (1.8%). And below the national average, Andalusia, Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha, Navarra, Castilla y León, Galicia, the Valencian Community, Extremadura, Aragon, the Basque Country, La Rioja, Cantabria and Asturias.

Economists raise their GDP forecast for this year by two tenths, up to 2.3%, above government estimates

In this way, it is perceived that the Spanish economy lost strength in the second quarter in most communities, contrary to what was expected by the Bank of Spain, which forecast growth of 0.5% nationwide, the same as in the first quarter.

For the year as a whole, the Government’s forecasts point to an increase in the economy of 2.1%, but organizations of the stature of the IMF are more optimistic and last week they raised their projections to 2.5%. For its part, the General Council of Economists raised its growth forecast on Monday by two tenths to 2.3%. Despite the moderation of growth in the second quarter and the correction of one tenth of the growth of the previous quarter, the “good expectations of the tourism sector”, the moderation of inflation and the high level of occupancy lead us to anticipate a greater increase in annual GDP than expected, say economists.