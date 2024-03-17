lThe island of Hispaniola, located in the Caribbean Sea, has been marked since its origins by the antagonism between the two sovereign states it houses.: Haiti and Dominican Republic. While the east side heads towards presidential elections, experiences drops in crime and breaks records in its main economic sector, the west of the island is sinking into a deep crisis of uncontrollable violence that is leading the country towards an uncertain future.

The alarms are ringing incessantly in the Dominican Government since the gang siege on the other side of the border escalated abruptly in recent days to bring Haiti to the brink of becoming a failed state. The alliance between the main criminal gangs, G9 and G-Pep, led by Jimmy Chérizier, alias Barbecue, managed to pressure and make the unpopular Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who took command after the assassination of Jovenel Moïse in 2021 and made an agreement to delay the elections (which have not been called since 2016), he resigned from his position this week.

Since the beginning of 2024, criminal groups, which dominate much of the territory and 80% of the capital, Port-au-Prince, They murdered 1,100 people, injured another 700 and threatened to carry out “a civil war.” that would lead to genocide” if Henry did not resign.

Faced with this situation, the Dominican Government of Luis Abinader shielded the border, which had already remained almost closed since the end of September, and multiplied the movements of its Armed Forces, which are “in a state of maximum alert, prepared to prevent and deter any incident that could alter peace in the Dominican-Haitian area,” reported the Ministry of Defense. In addition, it closed the airspace with the neighboring country.

According to official reports, In the last year, the Dominican Republic invested more than 43 million dollars in air, sea and land surveillance and security of its border. “It also made a very large investment in the construction of a border fence that may not have the necessary robustness to stop the passage of a large number of Haitians, but at least it opens a series of logistical elements that allows better control of the border. “, Daniel Pou, Dominican political scientist and security expert, told La Nación (Argentina).

Fear of a wave of Haitian immigrants spreads throughout the Caribbean. Already in September Abinader had announced the suspension of visa issuance to Haitian citizens as a result of the conflict in the Masacre River. Analysts assure that, in the face of the current crisis, the Government once again resorted to mass deportations of Haitians. Nearly half a million Haitians were deported last year. United Nations experts have questioned the measure due to the violation of the right of pregnant women and children to seek health care.

The Dominican Republic fears that gangs may enter its territory or that weapons or drugs may enter.

“The Dominican Republic fears that gangs may enter its territory or that weapons or drugs may enter. To date, this has not happened as much. It is an extremely more peaceful country than Haiti. “It has criminal challenges like any other country in the region, but it is not at the point of falling into the reality of Haiti,” Chris Dalby, organized crime investigator and director of World of Crime, said in a telephone conversation.

According to the latest Insight Crime report, the homicide rate in the Dominican Republic decreased by 7% in 2023 compared to 2022 and stands at 11.5 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, one of the lowest figures in Latin America and the Caribbean. This despite being a cocaine transit country in the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, tourism, a sector that in many countries around the world continues to recover to its pre-pandemic levels, recorded last year a growth of more than 36% compared to 2019 by receiving more than 10,300,000 visitors, according to figures from the Ministry of Tourism.

Abinader consolidates himself as the favorite for the next elections on May 19, according to a CidGallup survey, with a voting intention of 59%. Nevertheless, The security situation on the border will be relevant in these electionsgiven that 62% of the population identifies security as the main problem facing the country, followed by the increase in the cost of living (61%) and the lack of work (19.5%).

Way out of the crisis

The country was not only poorly managed by politicians, but also by the international community that since the 1990s has interfered and influenced the country's affairs by validating or not validating the governments in power.

Despite sharing the same island, the disparate history between these two countries with complex roots in colonial and political history has led them to different fates. There were times when Haiti, the first independent nation in Latin America, enjoyed stability and growth on par with its neighbor.. “But the dictatorship of François Duvalier and that of his son ended up sinking the country,” explained Haitian professor at the University of Virginia, Robert Fatton, Jr.

“Since then, Haiti has maintained a string of weak governments. The country was not only poorly managed by politicians, but also by the international community that since the 1990s has interfered and influenced the country's affairs by validating or not validating the governments in power,” he added.

No less have been the natural disasters that severely affected Haiti, such as the brutal earthquake of magnitude 7 on the Richter scale that in 2010 It left much of the infrastructure in rubble, more than 220,000 dead and more than two million in ruins, exacerbating historical poverty.

The Dominican Republic has also suffered dictatorial governments, Fatton points out, but “over the years “They managed to enhance the economy and strengthen their institutions thanks to tourism.”

“Haiti has not had elections for eight years, in 2010 it was ruined by a chilling earthquake, in 2021 it is hit by the assassination of a leader, “It is faced with a total abandonment of the international community, it is dominated by gangs, and now with Prime Minister Henry gone, there is no possible truce,” Dalby lists.

Jimmy Cherizier 'Barbecue', the all-powerful gang leader known for his cruelty Photo:EFE Share

Expert Jake Johnston, author of the book Haiti: Aid Statesaid Latin American countries have a “tremendous debt with Haiti“and for historically having treated it as 'the other' related to a history of racism for having been the first black nation in the region.”

“It is time for Latin America to begin to relate to Haiti instead of following the foreign policy guidelines of traditional countries. that have influenced Haiti like France or the United States. “That would be ideal right now,” he added.

So far, analysts agree that There is no clear way out of the crisis in Haiti and the conflict could escalate into a larger situation.. The Caribbean Community (Caricom) met on Monday in Jamaica with representatives of the United States, France, Canada and the UN to “urgently” seek a stabilization of “security and provision of humanitarian aid.” The gang leader said he would not accept a provisional government imposed with Caricom.

Kenya stopped the aid plan that had been agreed to address gang violence. The president of the African country said that he will send a security mission as soon as the new council that Haiti will preside over is consolidated.

“The Dominican Republic is one of those that pushes for an international presence, but no one wants to send troops. Many negotiations are taking place between political parties in Haiti to find a response to the crisis, but there is still no agreement. It is difficult to find it without including the gangs, which dominate most of the territory, but logically society does not want to make agreements with them. So the big question is: how do you stop violence? There is no clear answer,” Fatton concluded.

LUCÍA SOL MIGUEL – LA NACIÓN (ARGENTINA) – GDA