The new edition of L’Isola dei Famosi 2022 has just begun. The competitors, however, are already starting to deal with the nostalgia of their own Dear or gods respective companions.

The first jealousies arise. We are talking about the castaway Roberta Morise. The showgirl is accused of to reserve a bit’ too much attention to the beauty of the island, Jeremias Rodriguez .

To complain about this attitude is the girlfriend of Belen’s brother, Deborah Togni, and he does it live on TV. The girl, during the last episode of L’Isola dei Famosi, did not hide their own feelings and the his jealousy.

Lory Del Santo thinks about putting her finger into the wound, who without hair, on her tongue, also exposes her perplexities about Roberta and its report with Jeremias: “But isn’t your fiancée jealous that you are on the Island? I saw that Roberta is always stuck to you like a band-aid, she throws herself on you but why does she do this? “.

Then he concludes: “Maybe your girlfriend is jealous, she fits on you like a blanket. Maybe you inspire them… In my opinion you are a big fan but you have to put your heart at peace ”.

But not only that: the influencer Daianira Marzano thinks to feed the gossip who, on her Instagram profile, publishes a story in which she writes: “It seems that Jeremias’ girlfriend is very annoyed by Roberta Morise’s attitudes towards her boyfriend (Belen’s brother). More than annoyed, in the studio, she is black “.

“But Jeremias has made it known that he does not think he smears Roberta”. During the last episode, the castaway’s girlfriend stressed her strong jealousy towards her boyfriend. Jeremias, for his part, declares himself in love and therefore faithful to his relationship with Deborah.