There's very little left until the start of the new edition of The Island of the Famous, but several problems would have befallen Vladimir Luxuria!

The Island of the Famous isn't off to a great start, as bad news seems to have hit Vladimir Luxuria a few hours before the start of the program. What happened in Honduras? How is the program presenter involved?

Let's try to clarify this mystery which could make this edition not exactly the luckiest ever.

A bad surprise for Vladimir Luxuria

The new edition should begin in a few days The Island of the Famous. There are so many changes that will occur in these months, first of all the change in management. In fact, the very talented one will present the program Vladimir Luxuria.

This one not only won the program several years ago, but had the opportunity to fill the role of commentator during the latest edition of the show. To accompany her on this adventure Elenoire Casalegno as a special correspondent from Honduras.

Apparently, however, the first problems would begin to appear a few days after the broadcast. All the negative news would focus precisely on presenter, which would not be experiencing an optimal period in view of the start of the format. What happens?

Stormy air on the Island of the Famous

The departure for this new edition of survival reality show has been set for April 8th. Apparently, however, the problem that has affected the production and the presenter of the show concerns precisely the choice of the cast islanders.

According to what some sources have stated, very few castaways have agreed to participate in the show Channel 5. We will therefore need to take action to recruit the rest of the cast. It is also said that the presenter will not even be able to pose for the cover of Who precisely because of the lack of cast.

Unfortunately we can't do anything but wait to understand who the protagonists of this new edition will be, hoping that once again the success target will be achieved!