The Island of the Famous: le discussions are on the agenda, but there is still space for love among the castaways. In particular, what made viewers dream was the story born between Estefania Bernal and Rodrigo Balduino.

The two seemed to have found each other perfectly: their relationship went smoothly, in harmony Yet, everything changed when on the beaches of Honduras is Beatriz landed, Ex Girlfriend of the model. Apparently, Roger he is still very busy with her and Estefania did not appreciate this discovery at all.

But the straw that broke the camel’s back was the news given to Bernal by Laura Maddaloni. The shipwrecked has revealed to Estefania than his company it would have appointed one member of their group: Lory Del Santo. Faced with this discovery, Estefania went into a rage: “He went up against a person from our faction. Yes, Lory who is part of our team voted and it is wrong. As if that weren’t enough, I didn’t like his speeches about the ex ”.

During the daytime appointment of L’Isola dei Famosi, viewers attended the outburst of Estefaniawho speaking with Maddaloni revealed his disappointment with Roger’s actions. But she does not end there, the castaway also revealed that she was done with the model definitively.

These are the words of the woman: “I don’t like what’s happening. All the things you told me, all the impression he made with Beatriz. Because in the end he tricked and teased her and hurt her. You hurt two women, now I understand everything. I was really into it, luckily I wasn’t in love “.

“Think if I had been more into it yet. I had the desire to get to know him outside and move on. Words are sacred things. Ok that you are a player, but you are dirty and as a man you are worth zero “.

“He disappointed me a lot and he wasn’t even loyal to the group by voting for Lory Del Santo. I’m pissed off with him. I also wanted to clarify things, but now I say enough. And after this to Roger I tell you to go and do in C. This is all I have to tell you ”.