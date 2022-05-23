The beaches of Honduras on which the castaways de L’Isola dei Famosi sometimes see unexpected loves arise. In fact, amidst the pangs of hunger and challenges, the castaways manage to create intertwining and ties which sometimes, however, can leave a bad taste in the mouth.

Surely it was so for one of the acquaintances recently born during this edition of the island, let’s talk about the link between Edoardo Tavassi And Mercedesz Henger. The man, ever since the arrival of Eva Henger’s daughter in Honduras, seemed absolutely enthusiastic and never hid the transport of her for her girlfriend.

She seemed to reciprocate, but an event seems to have drastically changed things. Everything comes from one quarrel quite heated between Mercedesz and Nicolas Vaporidis, who made the climate among the castaways definitely tense.

To add to this discussion came the words of Guendalina, Edoardo’s sister, who asked her brother to think, putting him in front of the evidence: before his arrival in Honduras, Mercedesz had someone else in his life. Faced with these situations, the castaway decided to take the side of Vaporidis.

This stance came during the 17th episode, which ended with the nomination of Nicolas and Mercedesz. Back to everyday life on the island, the Henger approached Luca Daffrè to exchange a few words. Luca, together with Pamela Petrarolo, Marco Maccarini and Gennaro Auletto, is one of the new competitors.

Seeing the girl with Daffrè, Edoardo let slip an arrow towards his now former flame. These are the words of the castaway: “He has already found the replacement. I was replaced immediately ”, addressing Guendalina and Carmen Di Pietro. Tavassi’s sister immediately replied: “Knowing my brother, he didn’t put them on a cross, but everything on the island”.

Finally, Edoardo put a stone on the matter with this sentence: “After an hour he was already chatting with someone else. Love lasts, then in an hour you fall in love with another. I think that with the sentimental part of her she is fine “