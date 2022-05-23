Edoardo Tavassi talks about his difficult childhood. Today the castaway is moved by the words of his father

They continue to spend the days in Honduras for the castaways de L’Isola dei Famosi. Surviving on the beaches becomes more and more difficult for competitors than suffer from hunger and homesickness.

In the last live events of the reality show we have witnessed moments full of emotion and sentiment. The protagonist of this touching moment is Edoardo Tavassi.

The castaway received a wonderful surprise from his father: Luciano. Despite Edward had promised himself not to cry on his way to the island, while reading the letter from his father Tavassi was unable to hold back tears of emotion.

As soon as you hear the words of his father, Edoardo immediately replies: “All the things that have happened in the past are forgiven, I have no hard feelings, I am glad that you are being the father of my brothers in an exemplary way. He starts from scratch with me, I always forgive ”.

There history that binds Edward to his father is definitely controversial: after the separation of his parents, the man lived mainly with his mother. This meant that Edoardo and Luciano remained distant for a long time and the castaway seems to have suffered a lot due to the absence of his father.

It was the same Tavassi to explain the situation who lived: “When my parents divorced I chose to stay with my mother and for years my father was offended by my choice. When I grew up I then got to talk to him and he apologized ”.

Grow without a father it was really hard for Edoardo and the suffering is still alive in his memories and in his gaze. But despite this, the castaway’s heart is open to forgiveness. In fact, many times man reiterates: “I love my parents … I have forgiven everything”. A decidedly emotional story, which once again proves that love wins over everything.