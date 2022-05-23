The Island of the Famous continues to unfold for the castaways stranded on the beaches of Honduras. Obviously, however, this luck is not reserved for everyone: as in every episode, even in the last one there have been eliminations.

In this case, it was the turn of Clemente Russo that in the televoting flash he totaled only 9% of the preferences. The elimination of him came by return of post from that of his wife Laura Maddaloni, who had been eliminated the previous week.

Once he returned to Italy and picked up his social profiles, Clemente has decided to summarize his experience. The now former castaway explained which competitors have disappointed him and which ones he would like to have in his life: “Nicolas Vaporidis, he is without a doubt the most false. There are others. In fact, I was disappointed by Nicolas, Carmen, Alessandro, but above all Roger ”.

“I never have pebbles in my shoes, but if I really have to remove these pebbles, I say: ‘Guys you did it, you managed to throw me out now let me see how much you are worth yourself'”.

“Instead I’d like to see Blind, Gustavo, Jeremias, Roberta and Antonio again. Why did my team leave? Unfortunately, our group was not as cohesive as that of the Cucarachas “. It is no mystery, on the other hand, that between Russo and Vaporidis there was no good blood, especially after their furious live fight.

On that occasion, the actor accused Russo of having threatened him. The boxer now wants to explain what happened from his point of view: “I would like to explain what happened, there were no threats. The threat he talks about was my gesture that I made with my hands together with words ”.

“I looked at him first and told him I was going to fuck him like that. But I meant that I would expose him in front of everyone live in the Palapa. Of course I meant that I would do that thing to him in words. Also because I have so many things to say about him. And after I will do it, so I make him a Heart like this. Obviously, however, I want to repeat that there were no physical threats ”.