Alessandro in tears can no longer bear the pressures he receives from his mother

TO The Island of the Famous drama is the watchword in recent times. Between breaks, fight And misunderstandingsthe climate in Honduras is becoming more and more oppressive and not because of the heat.

To keep the curiosity of viewers high are the events that are happening between Carmen Di Pietro and her son Alessandro. The two, during the journey inside the reality show, they are get further and further away and now it seems really difficult to be able to return to a peaceful coexistence.

But what has happened in particular in the last few hours? Soon said. It is well known to viewers that Alexander had at first distanced himself from his mother Carmen to follow his heart. In fact, although Di Pietro was clearly against it, Alessandro did not want to give up his special friendship with Maria Laura De Vitis.

But mom Carmen has no intention of staying in the corner and many are convinced that soon the situation will degenerate. Everyone believed that the first class would be Di Pietro. Surprisingly, however, the first access to feelings was Alessandro himself.

The public, in front of the boy’s emotion, he softened and fond of him even more. In fact, Alexander and his mother seem to be the most popular castaways, but it seems that peace is returning between them.

Alexander it’s a lot tried by the situation, the tears that he poured in front of the cameras during the last daytime, are proof. Maria Laura tried to support him but with poor results, so much so that the public ended up lashing out at her.

In fact, many believe that De Vitis is only acting. In short, Alessandro finds himself in the middle of two fires: on the one hand his mother and on the other his special friend. We just have to wait for a direct confrontation between the two women.