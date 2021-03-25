The Island of Temptations 3 reaches its expected end with the broadcast of program 12. The most tuned reality show in all of Spain promises a lot of emotions with the reunion of the couples six months after their stay in the paradise of Samaná.

In the previous episode, we found out that Hugo and Lara solved the problem between them and left the show together. The other couple that stayed together was that of Raúl and Claudia, while those of Jesús and Marina and Diego and Lola ended up. What has happened in all this time?

In this note we leave you the channels and schedules to see the outcome of the love stories on The Island of Temptations.

What time does The Island of Temptations 3 start?

The grand premiere of the final program of The Island of Temptations 3 will be this Thursday, March 25, starting at 10.00 pm (Spanish peninsular time).

What channel will La Isla de las Tentaciones 3 broadcast?

Throughout Spain, The Island of Temptations 3 is broadcast by Telecinco, channel available in open.

Where to see the final program of The Island of Temptations 3?

The last program of The Island of Temptations 3 will be transmitted by the signal of Telecinco and by the streaming service Mitele Plus Basic.

How to watch program 12 of The Island of Temptations 3?

You will be able to enjoy the final program of The Island of Temptations 3 via Telecinco, channel available on digital terrestrial television and in various pay TV packages. You can also watch it from a smart TV, mobile phone, tablet or computer with the plan Mitele Plus Basic.

Sandra Barneda conducts The Island of Temptations 3. Photo: islatentaciones / Instagram

Telecinco LIVE

The sign of Telecinco It is available free of charge on digital terrestrial television in the main cities of Spain. You can also find it on the following frequencies of the main pay TV operators:

Movistar +: 5

Orange TV: 5

Vodafone TV: 5

Euskaltel: 5

A: 115

Telecable: 5

PTV Telecom: 5

Mitele Plus LIVE

You can also follow the final chapter of The Island of Temptations 3 through Mitele Plus, streaming service that offers a wide catalog of European productions. With a single payment of 20 euros, you can enjoy its content on two devices simultaneously: smart TV (HD) and a mobile, tablet or computer.