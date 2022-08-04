Described as “a fever dream”, Saturnalia has us control four characters who wish to escape from the city of Gravoi.

The Italian team of Santa Ragione has managed to stand out in the world of videogames with proposals as surprising as Wheels of Aurelia, a racing title that poses its action as if it were a narrative adventure. However, the study has now opted for the survival-horror with Saturnalia, which already has a first gameplay that delves into its mechanics roguelike.

Saturnalia will be available on PC via the Epic Games Store and will come to more platforms in the future.As you can see in the video inserted at the beginning of this news item, the new Santa Ragione drinks from a technique inspired by the Italian horror film to present an adventure set on the island of Sardinia. Here, we will have to control four characters who, with different abilities, must make their way through the fictional city of Gravoi to escape from a ritual It is celebrated every year during the winter solstice.

The title will force us to guide ourselves through this mysterious city without the possibility of consulting a map, so we must memorize the most iconic locations of the place and the streets with which they connect. This mechanic will be even more complicated if all our characters die, since the town is generated procedurally and will change every time the game ends. However, this will not eliminate the process of the player, who will be able to continue solving puzzles in the game as long as he manages to locate himself between the alleys and manages to escape from a beast that will constantly stalk the characters.

Saturnalia still does not have a release date, but its creators can already ensure that it will be available on PC via Epic Games Store, who has the exclusivity of the title, and will be released on more platforms to be announced in the future. In addition, it should be noted that Santa Ragione’s work has received an honorable mention at the 2022 Independent Games Festival and was nominated at the festival of A.MAZE and at the awards IndieCade.

