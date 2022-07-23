Lovers of the islands Lawrence Durrell called them ‘Islomaniacs’. And the world seems to be full of them… “We can be identified because as soon as we see an island drawn on a map we want to travel there as soon as possible,” says the journalist Xavier Moret in his recently published book ‘Mallorca, open all day. year’. The title could not be more timely because the largest of the Balearic Islands has become a coveted holiday destination that goes beyond the summer. «Overcome the worst of the pandemic, we began to notice the takeoff in February. Since then, this has been a non-stop openings. Mallorca is becoming the new Monaco, a paradise of luxury, but of a relaxed, calm luxury, ”says the Mallorcan public relations Tommy Ferragut, one of the greatest experts in social life on the island.

Mallorca is open all year round but it is in August when it reaches its peak. That month the Copa del Rey regatta coincides there, which this year also celebrates its 40th anniversary, the presence of the Royal Family in Marivent, a notable concentration of national and international celebrities and an influx of tourists who, in the words of Toni Ferrer , general manager of the Hotel GPRO Valparaíso, will place the island very close to 90% occupancy. With privileged views that dominate the Bay of Palma, the mythical Valparaíso hotel, once the headquarters of Julio Iglesias, has already hosted Pablo Alborán this year and will soon host Sara Baras, in addition to the traditional annual dinner of ‘Mallorquines de Verano’, a trophy that has already been collected, among others, by Diandra Douglas, former ambassador James Costos and Norma Duval.

Atlantis Film Fest



The King is expected in Palma starting this coming Friday. The Queen and her daughters could arrive over the weekend. The activities of the Royal Family in Mallorca, to which the Queen emeritus will join as always, are not yet scheduled, except for the King’s reception by the Mallorcan authorities upon his arrival on the island. It is also foreseeable that Doña Letizia will preside over the closing ceremony of the Atlántida Film Fest in Palma on Sunday, July 31, as she did last year.

Felipe, Letizia and their daughters are expected to stay at Marivent for at least ten days



Felipe is expected to sail the Aifos tiller for the six days that the regatta lasts, with the possible exception of the day of his audience with the President of the Government in Marivent. The Aifos is an “improved” TP-52 that will compete in the BMW ORC-01 class. Considered the best cruising regatta in the world, the 40th Copa del Rey Mapfre de Vela will cut its inaugural ribbon next Friday and, after two days of training, will unfurl the sails of the competition, with 111 boats from 18 countries, on Monday 1 August to end on Saturday the 6th with the traditional award ceremony in Ses Voltes, presided over by the King. “This year we are going to launch an unprecedented sustainability plan, something exclusive and exhaustive that will mark a before and after in the events in Spain,” warns the communication director of the regatta, Alejandro Varela.

Ten days. It is the estimated duration of the presence of the Royal Family in Mallorca. “This year I don’t think the Marivent inn will be held either,” says Majorcan journalist Vanessa Sánchez, who is used to covering royal vacations on the island. “As has happened in recent years, the normal thing is that they do a pose in an emblematic enclave, some cultural event and a family night out to go to dinner,” she details. But this time there is something more; a special expectation towards the activities of Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, old enough to star in some act or solo outing… The prominent paparazzi in Mallorca already have their telephoto lenses ready.