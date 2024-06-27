According to the criteria of
Already in 2022, López Obrador inaugurated a federally managed resortwhich encouraged the town, which for decades was a penitentiary. Now you can enjoy unique beaches, hiking in the middle of nature and native fauna.
The island is located about 100 kilometers from the coast of Nayarit and 170 from Mazatlán, located in the Pacific Ocean, which was very safe, because if the prisoners decided to escape, they would find themselves in the middle of nowhere.
However, He was notable for his ability to reintegrate prisoners into society.since according to the general coordinator of federal prisons in Mexico, Sergio Martínez Castuerain dialogue with BBC Worldsaid that of the last 62 prisoners in Islas Marías, “19 have already been released and more than 100 people could be released in the coming months.”
What is there today in the Marías Islands and how to visit it
By closing the prison, López Obrador decided convert it into a cultural and educational center known as the “Water Walls Cultural Center – José Revueltas“, in honor of the writer and former prisoner of the Marías Islands, José Revuelta. There you can see murals and learn the stories of some iconic prisoners who passed through.
The island also has incredible nature and native fauna, which is why it became a protected natural area by the Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources and declared a biosphere reserve by the UNESCO.
To the island It is reached by boat and prices vary. depending on the package, the type of activities (hiking, museums, cultural centers) and can be consulted through the official website of the Government of Mexico.
