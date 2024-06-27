There are several cases of places that transformed into tourist destinationsbut in the beginning it had nothing to do with that activity. This happened with the famous prison of the Marias Islands, located in the Pacific Oceanwhich was for a long time one of the places most feared by Mexicans.

According to the criteria of

This prison It was established in 1905 by the military man Porfirio Díaz and during the years it was in operation it housed about 45,000 prisonerswho during the dictatorship were mostly political prisoners. Until Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the closure of the prison on March 11, 2019The last 624 inmates were transferred in an operation on March 8.

Already in 2022, López Obrador inaugurated a federally managed resortwhich encouraged the town, which for decades was a penitentiary. Now you can enjoy unique beaches, hiking in the middle of nature and native fauna.

The island is located about 100 kilometers from the coast of Nayarit and 170 from Mazatlán, located in the Pacific Ocean, which was very safe, because if the prisoners decided to escape, they would find themselves in the middle of nowhere.

However, He was notable for his ability to reintegrate prisoners into society.since according to the general coordinator of federal prisons in Mexico, Sergio Martínez Castuerain dialogue with BBC Worldsaid that of the last 62 prisoners in Islas Marías, “19 have already been released and more than 100 people could be released in the coming months.”

The beautiful island that was transformed into a tourist resort Photo:Government of Mexico Share

What is there today in the Marías Islands and how to visit it

By closing the prison, López Obrador decided convert it into a cultural and educational center known as the “Water Walls Cultural Center – José Revueltas“, in honor of the writer and former prisoner of the Marías Islands, José Revuelta. There you can see murals and learn the stories of some iconic prisoners who passed through.

The island also has incredible nature and native fauna, which is why it became a protected natural area by the Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources and declared a biosphere reserve by the UNESCO.

To the island It is reached by boat and prices vary. depending on the package, the type of activities (hiking, museums, cultural centers) and can be consulted through the official website of the Government of Mexico.