The village of Bathsheba, on the east coast of Barbados. (PHILIPPE TURPIN / MAXPPP)

When it comes to Barbados, certain images take hold quite quickly: white sand beaches, transparent waters, luxury hotels, sugar cane fields and rum bars. Located on the edge of the Caribbean and the Atlantic Ocean, this little gem of the Antilles, which for three centuries remained under British rule, no longer wants to be subject to the Crown.

Barbados has been independent since 1966, but like fifteen former colonies (Australia and Canada, but also a whole string of islands: Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Belize, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New -Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon and Tuvalu), it has remained a constitutional monarchy, member of the Commonwealth: Queen Elizabeth II is its head of Official state.

Today, its 290,000 inhabitants want to live in the Republic and above all draw a final line on their colonial past. It was the island’s governor general, Sandra Mason, dressed in a lemon-yellow suit and a matching veil hat, who pronounced the divorce last Tuesday during a speech to parliament. “The time has come”, did she say, “to leave our colonial past completely behind us (…) This is logically the next step: we are moving towards our full sovereignty”. This separation from the Crown will mark “the supreme affirmation of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of”.

This statement is not a surprise since the subject has been discussed in Barbados for several decades. The statue of Admiral Nelson in the city center was not unbolted (he defended the island against the French colonizers), but in 1999 the square “Trafalgar Square” was renamed “Place des heroes nationale”. The island will therefore elect a president and its Court of Justice, which now sits in London, will be transferred to Bridgetown, the capital. Everything must be completed next year, November 30, the anniversary of independence.

A spokesperson for the Palace judges this decision in very diplomatic terms: “she reports, he said, of the authorities and people of Barbados “. Difficult to be more neutral. But with Brexit and Covid-19, the end of Elizabeth II’s reign is experiencing some turbulence. The more time passes, the more his empire resembles an ancient memory.

Barbados is not the first Commonwealth State to want to break with the Crown. In their time, Trinidad and Tobago, Dominica and British Guiana had already freed themselves from the tutelage of the Crown by becoming republics. Barbados’ decision is part of a larger movement for the emancipation of the English-speaking West Indies, increasingly distant from British influence, and which look more towards the United States than towards England.

Barbados is also known by its most famous representative, the superstar Rihanna, who is not American but indeed Barbadian. In 2018, she was even officially appointed ambassador of the island state, responsible for promoting tourism, education and investment.

Other islands are also seeking to separate from the British crown, notably Jamaica. The question of a referendum on this subject is also at the heart of the ongoing campaign for the legislative elections of February 2021. According to a poll carried out by the Jamaican Observer, 55% of those polled answer “no” to the question: “Do you think that the Queen should continue to be our Head of State?”. Jamaicans, too, no longer feel linked to a monarchy whose visits are rare: barely six trips for Queen Elizabeth II since her coronation in 1952.