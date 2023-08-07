The Islamization of knowledge and the “Islamization” of science
The “Islamization of knowledge” or the “Islamization of human sciences” is a relatively new idea in the Arab and Islamic worlds, and it came based on a position that rejects Western colonialism, and then evolved among some currents from rejecting “colonialism” politically to rejecting Western “civilization” and “questioning” its scientific products. and humanity.
The current that rejects the West and attacks it with a religious logic based on “Islam” was known in several treatises in Turkey before the fall of the Ottoman caliphate, as well as in Egypt and India, and in the treatises of “Jamal al-Din al-Afghani” and “Muhammad Abdo” after a period of ups and downs that the two men lived between France and Egypt. The last of his famous words: “May God curse Sass, Yasus, and politics.” Then it was transmitted to some of their students, especially the students of “Muhammad Abdo”, headed by “Muhammad Rashid Rida”, the well-known jurist. Some jurists adopted this anti-Western position, and a few sought to reconcile “Sharia sciences” with “modern human sciences.” Hassan al-Banna, one of the students of “Muhammad Rashid Rida” came out and founded the “Muslim Brotherhood” and attracted some of these jurists within his group and organization, headed by The well-known “Tantawi Johari” Al-Azhari, and the group developed a lot after that in many fields.
Based on multiple factors and various developments, and with the change of events globally, regionally, and internally, a kind of influence and influence developed, scientifically, politically, and culturally. In the midst of all this, the “Islamic Awakening” emerged, as its followers call it before its opponents, and it adopted the phenomenon of “Islamization,” which is an ideology with cultural dimensions. And social, political and scientific, it is intended to make something “Islamic” after it did not exist, and “Islamic” is not “Muslim”. Projects, theories, and currents emerged that adopt “Islamization” in everything as part of protecting “identity” and “religion” against the victorious “West” politically, economically, militarily, and culturally. .
The “Islamization of knowledge” came as a product with other imaginary cognitive “products” that need reading and criticism. In the beginning, the “colonial” stage was a historical shock, as Muslims were surprised by the control of the “West” and its scientific, civilizational and military superiority. To benefit from the knowledge and progress of the West, the majority called for rejecting everything that came from the West in terms of “colonialism”, “science” and “civilization”.
Al-Afghani and Muhammad Abdo lived in France for eight years, published the magazine Al-Urwa Al-Wuthqa, returned to the East, then disbelieved in the West and fiercely criticized it, and planned to assassinate Khedive Ismail. “May God curse sass, sass, and politics.”
Muhammad Abdo had many students from different currents, including “Muhammad Rashid Reda”, who was taught by “Hassan Al-Banna”, the founder of the “Muslim Brotherhood”. Since the first support that Hassan al-Banna received from the British “Suez Canal Company” until today, European countries have attracted all groups and symbols of political Islam, provided them with unlimited support, and used them for decades to attack their countries and target their homelands.
The “Muslim Brotherhood” group is the origin of all political Islam groups, and its discourse has branched out and diversified, and “movements”, “groups” and “organizations” were born from its womb, and the dissertations of these groups varied from the revolutionary “Sayyid Qutb” to the “Da’wah of Hassan al-Hudaybi” and among them theses “ Muhammad Al-Ghazali” and “Yusuf Al-Qaradawi”, which clung to jurisprudence more than the group was moving in, then other discourses emerged on the sidelines of these groups, some of which turned to more “extremism” and “terrorism”, and some of them turned to elite theses and searching through a new path. Finally, the “Islamization of science” or the “Islamization of knowledge” is a slogan on which projects have been built and huge sums of money have been spent on, and it deserves discussion.
