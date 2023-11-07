Home page politics

Around 3,000 people took part in an anti-Israel demonstration on Friday. © Vladimir Wegener/imago

CDU politician Serap Güler wants government intervention after the Islamist demonstration in Essen. Meanwhile, a local politician is observing a new, worrying phenomenon on site.

Essen/Berlin – The images from the anti-Israel demo in Essen evoke bad associations: men waving black flags with white Arabic letters on them. This is known from terrorist organizations such as “Islamic State” or “Al-Qaeda”; the so-called black banner is their identifying feature. “I was horrified,” says Civan Akbulut. The Essen local politician (Left) sits on the city’s integration council and witnessed the demo live. “I live in Essen and grew up here. I was surprised that something like this was possible on this scale. These are unforgivable images.”

Around 3,000 demonstrators walked through the city on Friday with their flags and chanted anti-Israel slogans. “I asked myself: What do such images trigger in people who once fled terror?” says Akbulut. The event was registered as a pro-Palestine demo. But that had nothing to do with that, says Akbulut. “It was an Islamist march. Palestine flags were undesirable, there were hardly any to be seen.” The reason is clear: “The Islamists want a caliphate independent of nation states. They also basically reject Palestine.”

Islamist march in Essen: “We must not watch as enemies of democracy proclaim a caliphate”

The event was organized by “Generation Islam”; security experts see the group as being close to the radical Islamic Hizb ut-Tahrir (HuT). The display of their ideologies in the middle of North Rhine-Westphalia has caused consternation across the country. “A democracy must also tolerate opinions that contradict it. That’s the difference from a dictatorship. Nevertheless, we must not stand by and watch as enemies of democracy blithely proclaim a caliphate on our streets,” said Bundestag member Serap Güler (CDU). The state must ensure that neither freedom of expression nor the right to assembly are abused for extremist purposes.

The Bundestag member Serap Güler (CDU) was formerly State Secretary for Integration in North Rhine-Westphalia. © Johannes Neudecker/dpa

Güler grew up in the Ruhr area and studied in Essen. “In the end, it makes no difference to me whether I see such images in Berlin or Essen. But it is already becoming clear that there are structures in certain districts that make it possible to mobilize many like-minded people within a short period of time.”

Radical Islamists in Germany: “These people are becoming more self-confident”

Radical Islamic movements have been concentrated in the north of Essen in particular for decades. A few years ago, a mosque in Essen-Schonnebeck advertised performances by the Salafist preacher Marcel Krass. And the imam of a backyard mosque in Katernberg was suspected of terrorism in 2006. “A few years ago there was a wave of radicalization. At that time, people who spoke out against it were threatened. “I’m really afraid that this will happen again,” says local politician Civan Akbulut. “These people are becoming more confident,” he says. “And more and more young people are being addressed.”

The recruitment of young people by Islamists has long been a problem in Essen. The sad highlight of 2016: the bomb attack on a Sikh temple in Essen, a religious community that comes from India. The perpetrator Yusuf T. from Gelsenkirchen was only 15 years old at the time and had become radicalized in Essen and Duisburg, among other places.

CDU politician Serap Güler relies on prevention and deterrence as a solution: “We have to do more there: more prevention work and, if in doubt, more police presence.” (pen)