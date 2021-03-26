The “Islamic World” condemns the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

The Muslim World League, in the name of its assemblies, councils and international bodies, condemned the attempts of the terrorist Houthi militia to target the universities of Najran and Jizan and civilian sites in Khamis Mushait with explosive drones, in addition to the sabotage attack on the petroleum products distribution station in Jizan, which resulted in a fire in one of the station’s tanks without without There were injuries, thank God.

In a statement issued by its Secretary General and Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, the Association confirmed that these continuous Houthi terrorist attempts to target civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a deliberate and systematic manner are classified as war crimes, and reflect a flagrant challenge to the international community and disregard all laws And international norms, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

On behalf of the scholars and peoples of the Islamic world under its umbrella, the League called on the international community to take a decisive stance to stop this dangerous escalation and these repeated operations directed against civilians and vital installations, which not only target the Kingdom, but rather security and stability in the region and the world, as well as the security of petroleum exports. And the stability of energy supplies to the world, freedom of global trade, and the global economy as a whole, in addition to affecting maritime navigation, and exposing coasts and territorial waters to major environmental disasters as a result of such acts of sabotage.