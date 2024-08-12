August 2024 marks the 10th anniversary of the genocide perpetrated by the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS) against thousands of people from Iraq’s marginalized communities. Yazidis, Christians and Shia Muslims were killed in and around Mosul — Iraq’s second-largest city.

The Yazidis follow a monotheistic religion: the Peacock Angel is the chief of seven divine beings. They have been periodically persecuted in the past. Between 2014 and 2017, at least 5,000 were brutally murdered, and 6,000 women and children were turned into slaves. Hundreds of thousands were displaced. Iraq’s Assyrian Christians, who belong to a native Mesopotamian community made up of early converts to a form of Eastern Syriac Christianity (an ancient variety of Aramaic), also suffered under the Islamic State: in Mosul, it marked Christian homes and forced them to pay the price of their homes. jizya (a tax historically levied on non-Muslims), to leave or die.

Even Muslims, particularly Shiites, whom the Islamic State considered heretics for their adherence to forms of Islam that went beyond the narrow version of Sunni Islam that the group espoused, were killed. Although Shiite Muslims are a majority in Iraq, they are a minority in Mosul and the north, where Sunnis predominate.

Prayers, songs and stories

Iraq is the land of my birth. During a visit in the summer of 2016, I was able to see members of the Islamic State from an ancient monastery on a mountaintop near Mosul, which worried me greatly. Although this armed group was largely defeated by Iraqi forcesin combination with a broader US-led international coalition, the consequences of the genocidal violence it perpetrated continue.

In particular, Yazidis and Christians continue to suffer marginalization, the regions they inhabit remain unstable, and their heritage is subject to ongoing destruction. As a scholar of Iraq, I am particularly concerned about the loss of intangible heritage: the prayers, songs, and historical narratives that I am now working to preserve.

Since the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, ruling political parties have acted on a sectarian basis to marginalize minorities such as Christians and Yazidis. The number of Christians in this area has declined by 1.5 million in 2003 to a few hundred thousand Today, other Islamic fundamentalist groups, such as al-Qaeda, also targeted Christians before IS did. The Alliance for Iraqi Minorities, a non-profit organization based in Iraq, reported that 1,200 Christians were killed between 2003 and 2014.

Part of the reason for their suffering is that the region they have historically occupied, especially the Nineveh Plains, is coveted for its resources. It is rich in oil and also contains some of the most significant heritage of Iraq’s early pre-Islamic cultures. But it also has a special value for Iraq’s Assyrian Christians. In and around Nineveh, such as Nimrod and Alqosh, there are important artifacts, monasteries and church complexes dating back to the earliest periods of Christianity. These areas were once part of Mesopotamia, a melting pot of civilizations, and contain a wealth of ancient and modern artifacts. rich legacy of medieval literaturepreserved in valuable manuscripts dating back to the 5th century.

Also adjacent to the Nineveh Plains is Lalish, the Yazidis’ holiest shrine. It houses the 12th-century shrine of Sheikh Adi, revered as the influential sacred figure in the Yazidi faith. These communities draw their cultural identity from this history. For Assyrian Christians, the ancient Mesopotamian heritage, including Christianity, is intertwined with a unique oral heritage that includes songs, folk tales, recipes and craft tools preserved for centuries by local villagers as part of their Aramaic language and culture, now in danger of extinction.

The agricultural language used by these communities It retains some influences from the Akkadian language used by the ancient Mesopotamian empires. For example, in the dialect of the city of Baghdeda, in the Nineveh Plains, the word for grain store is Bakhshima in Aramaic, a close descendant of bet hashiimi in Akkadian for granary.

Conservation of heritage

Even before the emergence of the Islamic State, rural and ethno-religious communities that did not occupy a central position of power suffered from state neglect and inadequate preservation of their heritage. In particular, Arab nationalist governments such as the Baath, which held power in Iraq from 1968 to 2003, destroyed the villages of Assyrian Christians, forcing its displacement to the major urban centres of Iraq. The same thing happened with the Yazidis.

Throughout the 20th century, Iraqi national libraries and museums have shown little interest in representing the heritage of provincial and rural communities. The self-proclaimed Islamic State brought further destruction, destroying churches and shrines, cultural institutions and ancient heritage, including the city of Nimrod. Those charged with preserving heritage, along with other community members, were displaced from their towns and villages or killed. Some 400,000 Yazidis and some 200,000 Christians were expelled from the region between 2014 and 2017.

In the process, IS also erased the communities’ memories that would be passed on to future generations. The damage was especially severe for the Yazidi community, which lacks textual scriptures; and for both communities many traditions were transmitted orally by men and women – often themselves illiterate – in the region’s many languages.

The goal of ISIS, as my colleagues and I found, was to erase not only these communities, but also the forms of intercommunal coexistence that had historically characterized northern Iraq. Many of the religious sites targeted by ISIS were revered by multiple religions. For example, the Nabi Yunis mosque in Mosul It was built on the site of a Christian church believed to be the shrine of the biblical prophet Jonah. According to the Bible, God commanded Jonah to save the Ninevites. The destruction of this site by ISIS revealed an Assyrian palace. under the church converted into a mosquewhich was dedicated to Jonah.

The way forward

Our current project documents the intangible and textual heritage of both Yazidis and Christians. Oral heritage often uses ancient languages ​​and dialects, especially the endangered Near Eastern Neo-Aramaic dialects spoken by Christians. We also document the Kurmanji version of Kurdish spoken by the Yazidis.

Memories and stories are significant not only for Yazidis and Christians, but for the plural history of the northern region and Iraq as a whole. An example is Dazike Batzmieor the “blessing of the rope,” a sacred white and red rope woven from wool that Yazidis wear for good luck.

Another is the pokhina mixture of seven grains and salt that is eaten at the end of the “Proclamation of the Ninevites,” a fast of the Assyrian Christians in memory of Jonah and his repentance before God. Those who fast are believed to have prophetic dreams, and the salty mixture of pokhin will help thirsty singles dream of their future soulmates. These rituals are passed down from generation to generation and are associated with the lands to which these communities are linked.

Today, these communities remain scattered and their suffering continues. Many of the locals involved in our project, including colleagues who have acted as defenders of their culture, have given up, often leaving the region and preferring to become refugees in unknown lands with an unknown future. Younger generations may not appreciate the depth of the connections between religious practices and community legends that oral history links together.

The intense political and economic pressures and insecurity they continue to feel are behind their reasons for leaving. But as someone who knows the region intimately, I believe that preserving the continuity of the region’s traditions and cultural diversity can give hope and provide a path to the future.

Alda Benjamin is a professor of Near Eastern History at the University of Dayton. This article was previously published in The Conversation.

