Explosions hit a crowd commemorating Soleimani's death.
The attack occurred this Wednesday when a crowd was attending a ceremony.
The terrorist group Islamic State (IS) today claimed responsibility for the double “suicide” attack that left at least 84 dead on Wednesday in the town of Kerman, in southern Iran, during the celebration of the fourth anniversary of the assassination of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. hands of the United States.
The terrorist group said in a statement released through its Telegram channels that two of its members “went towards a large gathering” near Soleimani's tomb in Kerman and “detonated their explosive belts,” resulting in the death. of 84 people and injured more than 200, according to Iranian authorities.
Developing…
