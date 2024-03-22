TOAt least 40 people died and more than 100 were injured Friday in a shooting followed by a fire at a concert hall in a Moscow suburb, attributed by the Russian authorities to a “bloody terrorist attack”. Shortly after this massacre became known, The jihadist group Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the incident through a statement.

“Islamic State fighters attacked a large Christian gathering in the city of Krasnogorsk, on the outskirts of the Russian capital, Moscow, killing and wounding hundreds of people and causing widespread destruction there before retreating to their bases. safely,” reported Amaq, the IS propaganda agency on its Telegram channel.

The brief statement did not offer more details about the shooting that, according to Moscow region authorities, left more than twenty people hospitalized, five of them in serious condition. and it has become one of the most serious attacks, by number of victims, of those recorded in Moscow in the last 20 years.

Special units of the Russian National Guard [Rosgvardia] They operate at the site of the attack and are “searching” for its perpetrators, this organization added in the Telegram message.

The Russian Foreign Ministry attributed the tragedy, which occurred in an auditorium in Krasnogorsk, to “a bloody terrorist attack.”

Emergency services respond to the attack in Moscow. Photo:AFP Share

“The entire international community must condemn this heinous crime!” said Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry. By the way, EThe United States described the events as “terrible.” For its part, the European Union expressed its dismay at the massacre against civilians. While in Latin America, Mexico, Bolivia, Venezuela and Cuba They also expressed their condolences.

For its part, The Government of Colombia also rejected the attack. “We express our solidarity with the affected citizens and express our most sincere condolences to the families and relatives of those who died. We also wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured in these events.“said the Colombian Foreign Ministry through a press release.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, announced the cancellation of “all sporting and cultural events” and public during the weekend. An AFP journalist saw the concert hall building on fire and black smoke rising from the roof.

The main agencies in the world (AFP, Efe and Reuters) reported on the message of the Islamic State. However, the BBC of London says that, on occasion, this group “has claimed responsibility for attacks with which it had nothing to do.”

The stories of the distressing moments

According to a reporter from the Russian agency Ria Novostipeople in camouflage uniforms burst into the room and opened fire before throwing “a grenade or incendiary bomb, causing a fire.”

“The people who were in the room fell to the ground to protect themselves from the gunshots for 15 or 20 minutes” and many managed to “crawl out,” he said.

At the Crocus City Hall shopping center after the shooting. Photo:AFP Share

The rescue services reported a “group of two to five unidentified people, with combat uniforms and automatic weapons,” who “They opened fire on security agents at the entrance to the concert hall”before “starting shooting at the public.”

According to him Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, The firefighters managed to evacuate a hundred people who were in the basement. There are also operations underway to “save people who are on the roof of the building,” he explained. The assault occurred during a concert by the Russian rock group Piknik, whose members were evacuated, according to the agency. TASS.

The current channels Baza and Mash, close to the security forces on Telegram, published videos in which at least two armed men are seen advancing through the lobby of the complex. In different sequences, corpses and groups of people are seen rushing towards the exit.

Other images show spectators hiding behind seats or evacuating the room.

President Putin has been constantly informed of how the situation is evolving. Photo:EPA Share

Background

Shortly before it became known that the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the massacre, the former Russian president Dmiti Medvedev, number two of the Security Council, threatened to “destroy” the Ukrainian leaders if they were proven to be involved in the deadly attack.

Ukraine, faced with a Russian military intervention since 2022, assured that it had “absolutely nothing to do” with the attack. While the “Freedom Legion of Russia”a group of Russian anti-government fighters based in Ukraine, also denied any involvement.

In recent days, this group has carried out armed incursions into Russian border regions, which were also targets of bombings.

The Ukrainian military intelligence services, for their part, accused the Kremlin itself and its special services of being behind the aggression.

The “objective is to justify even more powerful bombings against Ukraine and total mobilization in Russia,” they said.

Two weeks ago, the embassy of The United States in Russia had warned its citizens of “imminent” plans by “extremists” to “attack large gatherings in Moscow, including concerts.”

Russia has already been the target of numerous attacks, committed by Islamist groups, and of shootings without political motives or attributed to unbalanced individuals.

In 2002, a group of Chechen fighters took 912 people hostage in the Moscow theater of Dubrovka to demand the withdrawal of Russian troops from Chechnya.

That hostage taking ended with an intervention by the special forces and the death of 130 people, almost all of them asphyxiated by the gas used by the military.

*With agencies