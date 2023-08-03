The Islamic State (IS) group announced on Thursday the death of its chief, Abu al Hussein al Husseini al Qurashi, appointed in November 2022, in a confrontation in northwest Syria with another jihadist organization.

Al Qurashi “died after a clash” with the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham formation (HTS, a local ex-branch of the Al Qaeda network), which was trying to capture him in a town in the Syrian province of Idlibsaid the IS spokesman in the Telegram message, without specifying the exact place or date of the incident.

The spokesman indicated that the IS appointed a new leader, Abu Hafsan al Hashimi al Qurashi, the fifth head of the ultra-radical organization in less than a decade.

After a boom in 2014, IS’s self-proclaimed “caliphate” in Syria and Iraq was defeated by successive offensives launched with the support of a US-led international coalition.

File photo of fighting in Syria against the Islamic State.

The Sunni organization (a branch of Islam) imposed a regime of terror in the areas under its control, with beheadings and executions.

Iraq proclaimed its military victory against the jihadists at the end of 2017, who lost their stronghold in Syria in 2019, although IS cells continue to sporadically attack security forces and civilians in both countries.

The IS had announced at the end of November 2022 the death of its previous boss, Abu Hasan al Hashimi al Qurashi, without specifying the circumstances.

His predecessor, Abu Ibrahim al Qurashi, had been killed in February in a US bombardment of Idlib province.

He had succeeded Abu Bakr al Baghdadi in October 2019, also killed in an operation in Idlib in October 2019.

AFP