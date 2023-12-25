The pro-Iran militias Islamic Resistance in Iraq launched a drone attack against a base with a US presence in Syria. An act that they justify as a response to Israel's offensive in Gaza and the “unwavering” support of the United States. In parallel, the assassination of a senior Iranian general in Damascus after an Israeli air attack became known.

A new attack was claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq. This time the target was a base with an American presence in Syria. The group, supported by Iran, assured that it is part of its operation against United States positions in the Middle East.

“The Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked the occupation base in Green Village, inside Syria, with drones,” the group reported in a statement. In addition, they assured that it is part of “their approach to resistance to the US occupation forces in Iraq and the region.

The attack took place specifically against facilities with a US presence located inside the Al Omar oil field, in eastern Syria. A U.S. military official, speaking on condition of anonymity to the AP, confirmed the attack and said it had caused injuries, but did not provide further details.

According to the group, the act constitutes part of a “response to the massacres of the Zionist entity against our people in Gaza.”

Since the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalated — following the October 7 attacks perpetrated by the Islamist group and Israel's fierce response — the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has claimed responsibility for nearly a hundred attacks against US targets. in Syria and Iraq. This in response to the “unwavering support of the United States for Israel” and as support for Hamas.

In addition to these militias, the Lebanese group Hezbollah and Yemen's Houthi rebels have also led a series of attacks and bombings against Israel. Some that resumed after a short lull in the last weeks of November.

Israeli airstrike kills top Iranian general

In the Syrian capital, Damascus, an Israeli strike killed a high-ranking Iranian general, Iranian state media reported. This is Seyed Razi Mousavi, Long-time advisor to Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

Sayyed Razi Mousavi, senior advisor to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, appears in an image provided at an unknown location, taken on December 25, 2023. © Tasnim News/ WANA /Via REUTERS

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said in a statement that Mousavi was “martyred while serving as an advisor to the resistance front, defending holy sites in Syria and safeguarding Islamic ideals.” Furthermore, he threatened that “the Israeli regime will definitely pay for this crime.”

Additionally, the assassination was condemned by other Iranian officials and allied militant groups in the region. They all swore there would be revenge.

The fact adds to the recent hostilities that have worsened in the Middle East and threaten the escalation of a regional conflict.

Particularly noteworthy are the constant attacks on the border between Lebanon and Israel involving the Hezbollah militia.

In addition, tension is particularly high in the Red Sea, where Yemen's Houthi rebels have carried out a series of attacks on ships they argue are linked to Israel. Some that have even led to the diversion of maritime flows by several international companies.

Last week, the United States announced an alliance of several countries to protect free movement through this maritime route.

Israel killed two other generals earlier this month in Syria. These attacks are not new: in recent years, Israel has carried out hundreds against targets within government-controlled parts of war-torn Syria. Many times he does not acknowledge his responsibility, however, he justifies those he claims because he says he is targeting groups backed by Iran that support the Bashar al-Assad regime.

With EFE and AP