His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yusuf bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, in a statement today, strongly condemned the Houthi terrorist militia’s continued launching of drones (booby traps) towards civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Excellency praised the capabilities of the coalition forces to support legitimacy in Yemen, which managed this morning to intercept and destroy a drone (booby trapped) launched by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians in the southern region.