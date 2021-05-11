The anime of the genre Isekai It has a certain charm for a large part of the public, because they allow us to imagine that not everything ends when we die, and even that we can reach a much more exciting world.

This type of thinking is considered dangerous in some countries, for example, in Russia, where they banned the distribution of many of these works.

In Japan the scene is very different, and recently the opening of a museum dedicated to the anime of the genre Isekai which you can enter without losing your life.

Kadokawa published some of the most successful works of this genre in recent years, and to commemorate its good reception will open its own exhibition.

Thus it became known through Twitter, where an official poster was shared with some details of this exhibition dedicated to the Isekai anime.

As you can see, recognized works such as Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World !, Re: Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, Overlord, and Saga of Tanya the Evil, will be the protagonists.

The exhibition will take place within the Kadokawa Culture Museum from Japan, and will include art, storyboards and even some animation work focused on various products.

This exhibition dedicated to anime Isekai It will begin on July 17, 2021 and will be withdrawn on September 26 of the same year, so you have a limited time to visit it.

Hopefully by that time there is already more openness to visit the Asian country, otherwise we will have to stay with the desire to visit it.

Kadokawa has planned to release many more anime works of the Isekai genre, so during the rest of the year you will know more of them.

What do you think of this type of series? Is there a special one that you like? Tell us in the comments which one is your favorite and if you would like to visit this exhibition.

