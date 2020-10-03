Poster at the end of the town of Ischgl (Austria) where a super contagion event took place that brought the coronavirus to 40 countries on five continents LISI NIESNER / Reuters

It is impossible not to remember The Pink Panther by Blake Edwards, where a princess, a jewel thief and a pitiful French inspector meet an expendable elite in a luxurious ski resort in Cortina d’Ampezzo, in the Dolomite Alps of northern Veneto. Comedy lovers will already know how it ends. In the recent remake that real life has given us, the jet set has changed Cortina d’Ampezzo for the Tyrolean town of Ischgl, where the practice of winter sports is inevitably followed by an exhausting session in the bars après-ski of the town, brimming with style and glamor.

At the end of February and the beginning of March, executives, teachers and directors of tennis schools flew from New York, London or Hamburg to the snowy paradise of Ischgl. The New York Times has interviewed a few, and has thus found out that travelers knew at that time that SARS-CoV-2 was roaming out of respect in northern Italy and in neighboring Germany, but they believed the official version of the Austrian Government that the situation was safe in its territory. Big mistake.

No one knows who brought the virus to Ischgl, but it is obvious that he spread it among his minions, because the tourists returned to their places of origin and there they made a good one. Thousands of area skiers transported SARS-CoV-2 to 40 countries on five continents, including remote Iceland. There is astonishing data: half of the positive cases that Norway recorded in March came from Ischgl and other Austrian ski resorts. You almost prefer one to David Niven and Inspector Clouseau.

The Ischgl event is a clear case of supercontagion, a phenomenon that has long worried scientists. The now famous R0 number, or basic reproductive rate, measures how many people a virus carrier infects, and reducing it below 1 is a basic objective of epidemiology. But R0 is only an average, and the devil dwells in the details. For most infected people, R0 is literally zero: they do not infect anyone. And most of the outbreaks are due to a small number of supercontagators, such as the anonymous person who brought the coronavirus to Ischgl and spread it throughout 40 countries on five continents.

But Ischgl is also an indication that international mobility is a serious risk, at least in the initial phases of the pandemic, or the second wave in which we are beginning to sink. This is going to mean a change in the trend in health recommendations. At the dawn of the pandemic, back in January, the WHO spoke out against restricting international flights, as it had done in previous pandemics. The dominant argument so far has been that blocking trade and the flow of people between countries ends up doing more harm than it claims to prevent. A luxurious ski resort in Ischgl can change that perception.