The submarine S-81 Isaac Peral, of the S-80 Plus class, will go to sea at the end of this month of May. A first navigation that, according to the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, will be carried out on the surface.

A test that is carried out two months later than planned, since the date initially established was in March of this year. Despite this, it will not be until April 2023 when Navantia delivers the submarine to the Spanish NavyUnlike other submarines like the Narciso Monturiol (S-82), Cosme Garcia (S-83) and the Mateo García de los Reyes (S-84), whose delivery will be made between 2024 and 2028, as Defense reported weeks ago.

On the other hand, navigation will be carried out with the remodeled submarine, after its construction began in 2005. According to reports ‘The world‘, is he first submarine that Navantia has created alonealthough for its reconstruction the Ministry hired the services of the United States Navy and General Dynamic-Electric Boat, an American company specializing in the construction of submarines.

The problem that caused delays in the design of this submarine, as mentioned in the aforementioned media, was due to a overweight problem of the ship. The experts hired by Defense opted for an extension of the length of the ship, so that the ship began to have some dimensions of 80.8 meters in length and a weight of 3,000 tons.

In fact, according to the Ministry of Defence In January, the correct operation of some of the elements that make up the submersible was verified, such as its propulsion and the transmission elements along the axis line, from the electric motors up to the propeller. In addition, it also successfully passed other safety tests, such as powering up or loading batteries.

21-day underwater autonomy

Regarding its characteristics, the Isaac Peral submarine has a range of 21 days underwater. The its propeller design allows it to be almost undetectable for the enemies. It also has the ability to launch Tomahawk cruise missiles at targets on land more than 1,600 kilometers away.

Robles has highlighted the work carried out by the companies that participated in the creation of the submarine. “The Spanish Navy, with the S-80 program and everything that will surround it, ranks among the first in the world. The Navy is in the 21st century, with the F-110 frigates being built in El Ferrol, with the S-80 submarines, the Maritime Action Ship (BAM IS) and everything that surrounds it,” the minister explained.