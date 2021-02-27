The president of the Water Transfer Irrigation Union, Lucas Jiménez, warned yesterday that the Region of Murcia, after Catalonia, and ahead of the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, is the community that pays the highest per cubic meter of water. He considered that this price will skyrocket as a result of the new ecological flows that are to be applied in the Alto Tajo, which will cause an increase in the rate of 18% for supplies and 22% for irrigation, since the decrease in the Transfer It will force the production of more desalinated water, according to the report published yesterday by THE TRUTH.

«The rise in ecological flows will suppose one more section of increase in that price that will empty the same amount, proportionally to the same, the pockets of the citizens of the Levant; of all, supplies and irrigation, “said Jiménez. In his opinion, “it will increase the divisions” between autonomous communities. “This is not a just transition because any of the measures that are announced –more desalination, and more infrastructures to lower the cost of that desalinated water– are not even in the preliminary draft phase. Ecological flows, on the other hand, are set in months and will take effect immediately. And that the study analyzes the entire series of years since the first Transfer in 1980. Without taking into account the decline in contributions since 2000 ».

The president of Scrats points out that they will analyze these years, “and we will verify that the cost to the Levantine family coffers, if they follow the progression of the decrease in contributions, would be much more burdensome. I think we have time to correct, to bring sanity back. We do not anticipate, artificially, the effects of climate change, with decisions of the political board, “he added.

According to this study, in situations of ‘zero transfers’, the cost of water would increase up to 130% for the supply of irrigation.