The regional government wants to close ranks throughout the agrarian Levant to stand up to the changes that could introduce both the Tagus Basin Plan and the new exploitation rules of the Transfer. To begin with, President Fernando López Miras plans to accelerate his reply to the changes announced above, but which will have an effect in the Region. This Monday morning he made a common front with the irrigators, export businessmen and the agrarian unions.

Gathered at the Agrarian Demonstration and Transfer Center of El Mirador, in San Javier, they announced response measures, such as the three-way meeting of those responsible for Murcia, Andalusia and Valencia, which President Fernando López Miras intends to accelerate because “in recent weeks all possible limits have been exceeded.” The irrigators want to go further and, according to the president of the Central Union of Irrigators of the Tajo-Segura Canal (Scrats), will ask for support to demonstrate on the street, both in Murcia and Madrid.

The Murcian government will support the road map designed by the Water Table, which will meet shortly, and will ratify the regional Water Pact, according to the president. He will make his position clear to him by means of a letter to President Pedro Sánchez with “our resounding rejection of modifying the rules of exploitation of the Transfer, because they were born from consensus and unity.” Miras also pointed out that “he worries what they are going to do with the ecological flows of the Tagus”, since he sees “a way of promote the closure of the Transfer».

The president of Scrats, Lucas Jiménez, put figures on the fear of the regional government and agriculture in general, and even raised them with respect to the forecasts they had previously announced. «What can be cut in a few months to the Levant could reach 95 cubic hectometres, which exceeds 45% of irrigated water, and we could even lead to problems with urban water supply, “said Jiménez. So far, irrigators had estimated the possible losses derived from the new Tagus Basin Plan and the possible increase in minimum ecological flows at 80 cubic hectometres.