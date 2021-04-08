The Circle for Water, which includes representatives of the Region of Murcia, Alicante and Almería, will specify on Monday the mobilizations and protest measures that will be carried out against the cut of the Transfer. The irrigators of the Central Union (Scrats) have initiated negotiations and consultations to take their protest to the streets, in Murcia and even in Madrid, keeping the security measures derived from the pandemic. The mobilizations, which will be organized to “make noise”, have been addressed at the meeting held this Thursday morning at the Croem headquarters by the members of the Regional Water Board.

The imminent application of the new rules that reduce the maximum transferrable thresholds, and the next Tagus basin plan, which will increase ecological flows to the detriment of transfers to the Levant, have been analyzed this Thursday morning at the meeting, at the That have been attended by irrigators, businessmen, agrarian unions, cooperatives, exporters and the canning sector.

The president of the Irrigation Union, Lucas Jiménez, pointed out that there will be a decrease in transferable flows of between 90 and 95 hectometres per year, mainly due to the rise in the ecological flow in the Tagus, which is equivalent to almost half of the water they receive from annual average of irrigated land in the Segura basin. Said average is 205 hectometres in the historical series of the Transfer.