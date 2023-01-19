The transfer irrigators plan to carry out a rally in front of the La Moncloa palace next Tuesday, coinciding with the meeting of the Council of Ministers that will probably approve the royal decree of the new basin plans, and with it the increase in flows ecological systems in the Tagus and the reduction of water transfers to irrigation in the Levante.

The representatives of the Water Tables of the Region of Murcia, Alicante and Almería believe that, except for last-minute changes, there are many possibilities that the third cycle of hydrological planning will be approved on the 24th, for immediate application. By then, the Government will have the mandatory and non-binding opinion of the Council of State, whose Permanent Commission met this morning to issue its opinion, under the presidency of former minister Magdalena Valerio

A priori, the irrigators of the Transfer do not expect surprises from the Council of State. On Tuesday, a group of representatives of the Levante Water Tables plans to demonstrate in front of the La Moncloa complex to once again register their protest against the cut in the transfer. They will do so in the space and place allowed by the security forces guarding the premises.

Ximo Puig says he will continue “dialogue”



The ‘president’ of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has guaranteed that “whatever happens” with the Royal Decree that the Council of State will issue this Thursday, which reviews the hydrological planning of 12 demarcations for the period 2022-2027 and that includes the modification of the ecological flows of the Tajo-Segura transfer, the Valencian government “will continue to dialogue and work” to “find solutions”, reports EP.

In statements to the media upon his arrival at Fitur in Madrid early this Thursday, Puig stressed that he does not have “any information” at this time about the resolution of the Council of State and has insisted that the Council has already presented its allegations. “Thinking of the general interest and that of the Valencian Community” regarding the Tajo-Segura transfer. “We are respectful of all levels and institutions, and it would be missing more with the Council of State,” he said.

On whether the pronouncement of the body chaired by Magdalena Valerio does not coincide with the position defended by the Consell, the ‘president’ of the Generalitat has assured that “plan A and plan B is always dialogue and seeking a solution for ‘water forever'”.

If Minister Ribera consummates her plans, Ximo Puig and José Vélez will be the big political losers



If Minister Teresa Ribera consummates her plans, Ximo Puig would be the great political loser in this water war, along with the PSRM general secretary and government delegate in Murcia, José Vélez. Ribera turned the previous agreement to cushion the impact of the Transfer into a waste paper, and she opted at the last minute for the position of the Castilian-La Mancha president Emiliano García-Page.

PP: “Pedro Sánchez will not care”



The general secretary of the Popular Party of the Region of Murcia, José Miguel Luengo, has stressed that “whatever the Council of State says today”, the president of the central government, Pedro Sánchez, “does not care because the decision to end with the Tagus-Segura Transfer has already taken it”.

Given this, he recalled the socialist precedents, “it already happened with the PSRM when with their votes they ended the Ebro Transfer and they intend to do it with the Tagus-Segura,” according to sources from this political formation in a statement.

In this sense, he has assured that “no one understands the complicity of the Murcian socialists who should put the interests of the Region of Murcia before that road map of Pedro Sánchez against the Tajo-Segura crossing.”

For Luengo “it is unusual that the Council of Ministers, with an unprecedented sectarian decision, is going to cut the aqueduct by 50 percent without technical or scientific reports to support it.”

In this way, “the Socialist Government will not only cut the transfer, but the opportunities of more than 2.5 million people who will see their future diminished by a political instruction from a Government of Spain that will go very far to fulfill the promise that Pedro Sánchez did in Albacete in 2018 to close the aqueduct”, the Secretary General asserted.

“The conviction of Pedro Sánchez is an authentic injustice with dramatic consequences for the entire Region, not only for agriculture, but for homes, companies or the self-employed,” Luengo publicly denounced, adding that “the ax blow has the approval of the Socialists of the Region who are unable to stand up to Pedro Sánchez and by a Secretary General who is afraid of facing his boss for fear of losing his chair.