The irrigators of the Transfer denounce the delay in the repair works of the aqueduct that are carried out at the head of the Tagus, which have kept the canal closed since last September. The president of the Central Union of Irrigators (Scrats), Lucas Jiménez, recalled yesterday that the works to repair the leaks in the La Bujeda reservoir had an execution period of three months, so they should finish in early December.

At this time, it does not know when the aqueduct will reopen so that the flows authorized since September for supplies and irrigation can be transported. There are more than 43 cubic hectometres held at the headland.

Jiménez trusts that the Central Exploitation Commission, which meets this afternoon, will offer a date to resume the transfers. The Commission will propose the discharge corresponding to January, which will be 20 hectometres, 11 of them for irrigation, although it is probable that the Ministry will reduce the volume for agriculture, as it has done by system in recent years.

The president of the Association of Riverside Municipalities of Entrepeñas and Buendía, María de los Ángeles Sierra, rejects the authorization of another discharging of water to, Segura, stating that there are 43 hectometres pending transfer, and that there are “surplus” resources in the I raised. He warns that the Commission will once again be “a pantomime”. “The most coherent thing for the riparians would be to reduce –the shipment of water– to zero.” He fears “a megatrasvase” when the works on La Bujeda are finished.

Lucas Jiménez recalled that the technified irrigation of the Levant must program the irrigation in the medium and long term, and have guaranteed supply in each hydrological year.