The Irrigation Community calculates that it will have to pay 3.7 million for electricity this year, two million more than the previous year, when the price of the electricity bill had already skyrocketed in the last quarter. This economic setback will affect the price of water for the community members, the president of the community members, Juan Marín, told LA TRUTH. The quota water for traditional irrigation will cost 30 cents per cubic meter, almost five cents more than what they have paid so far, while the overflow will cost 47 cents, seven more than until now. Consolidated irrigation water will go from costing 43 to 47 euro cents.

The Irrigation Community yesterday held its annual assembly in which its budgets for this year, amounting to 24.2 million euros, were approved. Information was also given on the project to improve water and energy efficiency for the transport of water from the Puentes reservoir to the Botía pond, which will cost almost 13 million euros and whose works will begin this summer.