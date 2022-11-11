Núñez Feijóo’s proposal to reduce water consumption in areas that receive flows from other basins has caused discomfort in the Transfer Irrigation Union, whose president, Lucas Jiménez, considers that the PP leader “must clarify his words” .

«We are at Level 3, which is equivalent to Level 4 of the minister; that is, zero flows for irrigation for several months. How can it be affirmed that the catchment basins have to reduce their consumption?”, pointed out Jiménez. «This basin, with the water it receives, generates 45% of the fruit and vegetables in Spain. We receive via transfer, because we have the right to do so, 1% of the water used in agriculture in the nation. How can we say that we should reduce consumption without understanding that it is a joke or a mistake? It must be a bug for sure, and bugs need to be cleared up », he added.

He considered that reducing water consumption, when it is so strict in its use and so deficient, “means stopping production, raising irrigation; that is, decrease in the most genuine style of the New Water Culture. It is unacceptable for a national leader to speak of generating hydraulic infrastructure, and the Transfer is, to end up questioning its functionality. We demand and expect a quick clarification of this demonstration », he concluded.

Miras spoke yesterday with the leader of the PP: “He was not referring to the Aqueduct, but to saving water, and he knows that in the Region it is saved”



President Fernando López Miras explained to LA VERDAD that yesterday morning he had a conversation with Núñez Feijóo about his controversial statements in Guadalajara about reducing water consumption in receiving basins. «He has told me that he was not referring to the Transfer, but to saving as much water as possible in Spain, and he knows perfectly well that the Region of Murcia is saving». «Perhaps he has not expressed himself well, or in the right terms, but he has reiterated to me that he supports the Transfer».

«The national PP is not going to do anything against the Tagus-Segura; I will take care of that while I am president of the Region of Murcia”, added López Miras, who stressed that Feijóo “is very aware of the importance of the Transfer for Spain and for Levante, and that it cannot be cut. He knows that nowhere is water used and harnessed like here ». He also stated that the Government delegate, José Vélez, “serves his boss more than the Region of Murcia” and, therefore, is not “surprised” that his roadmap is “the cut and progressive closure of the Tagus- Safe”.

Together with this, the popular Joaquín Mowing criticized the fact that the PSOE has rejected an amendment in Congress so that the Transfer is not cut. Like last year, the popular ones proposed that the change in the exploitation rules be annulled until the basin plans are approved. Said change redistributes transfers throughout the year and reduces Level 2 shipments to 27 hectometres per month.

José Vélez: “He doesn’t know”



The Government delegate, José Vélez, replied to López Miras that the Spanish Government is working to “secure water forever”. «Before, the irrigators had nothing more than transfer and banner; now they have transfer and desalinated water, and every time at a better price». He considered that climate change forces anticipation to ensure supply.

He added that Núñez Feijóo “said that the water had to be cut in the ceding basin”, words that, in his opinion, “are contrary to the Region of Murcia, the irrigators and the farmers.” He pointed out that López Miras “doesn’t find out because he is simply trying to save his chair, and if for that Núñez Feijóo says that water does not come to Murcia, then that he does not come, he will say.”