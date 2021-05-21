The president of the Union of Irrigators of the Tajo-Segura, Lucas Jiménez, trusts that the Government will finally regain “sanity” and do not modify either the ecological flows of the Tagus River or the exploitation rules of the transfer to be able to finally reach, both parties, a satisfactory agreement that does not alter the good condition of the river.

The representative of the irrigators of Alicante, Murcia and Almería who depend on the transfer of inter-basin water explained that the irrigators are precisely the first interested in maintaining the good state of the water resource in order to receive quality water.

However, he assures that the irrigators and different groups will fight for the Government to cease its intention to “To ruin three regions of Spain without any need”, more so now that the European recovery, transformation and resilience funds will arrive.

Therefore, the irrigators will demonstrate next Monday, May 24, in front of the headquarters of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge to demand a rectification and that their demands be met.

The Government announced its plan to increase the ecological flow of the Tagus River in some of its sections and the intention to reduce the transfer of water to Segura from 38 to 27 cubic hectometres when the head reservoirs are in a level 2 situation.

Jiménez also highlighted the lack of dialogue with the fourth vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, with whom she assures that The irrigators have “never” spoken, not since she was vice president, but since she is a minister. “As an organization we have never had contact with her,” he said.

The situation is different with the Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, who they say “has the same thesis as his minister,” but with whom they have had “many” meetings and with a good relationship.

Nevertheless, they trust that everything will be solved because “a lot is at stake”. Specifically, he specified that the Government’s proposal supposes a reduction of the water that they currently have by 45%.

This reduction is what makes them “go out on the street and protest”, since as he emphasizes, they are extremely concerned about both the increase in the hydrological flow in the Tagus and the reduction from 38 to 27 cubic hectometres of the transfer. “There are 93 cubic hectometres of water in total that would disappear suddenly and that represent between 45 and 46% of what we receive on average for irrigation per year,” warns the president of the irrigators.

Therefore, he emphasized again that He hopes that “sanity mediates” and considers himself a State to this question «without placing greater emphasis on one autonomous community or another, respecting the bodies of water and seeking to make a socially responsible use of the resources of a river that is Spanish and passes through several autonomous communities, but also international to cross the Portuguese border ».

“This is not the time for the Government to proceed with this change in flows and the transfer rules. This decision should be postponed at least until the hydrological planning is completed. which is in the making, ”he insisted.

The situation that they consider detrimental to their interests has led them to get going and last Saturday the irrigators celebrated a tract in 17 municipalities of the 3 provinces affected by the water cut and, next Monday they will demonstrate from IFEMA Madrid to the ministerial headquarters in the Plaza de San Juan de la Cruz in Madrid.

Coag calls for an agricultural strike



The agricultural organization COAG, for its part, showed its support for the demonstration of the irrigators of the Tajo Segura Transfer. So that the protest day in Madrid can count on the presence of professionals from the Murcian sector, COAG calls for an agricultural strike in the Region for next Monday, as reported by sources of this agrarian organization in a statement.

COAG, in its capacity as a member state entity in the National Water Council, has already voted “no” to a new adjustment in the Tajo-Segura transfer, and its position is firm. The agrarian organization warns that, with the imminent approval of the Royal Decree amending Royal Decree 773/2014, it is intended to consummate an additional “very severe” cut in water rights for the Tajo-Segura Transfer, which «will mean a new serious blow to the Murcian economy, with the loss of more than 30% of water for irrigation that came from this essential transfer for our agricultural sector, with its corresponding decrease in the agri-food activity and employment in the region”.

COAG Murcia considers that «a situation of lower volume of water in Entrepeñas and Buendía is being used to consolidate a permanent cut in the amount of transfers; although there is the paradox that these swamps currently register their highest volume in recent years, with 890 hm3 ».

«Since the minimums are guaranteed both by Level 3 and, especially, by Level 4, there is no justification to impose a new framework, without any consensus, and by urgent procedure, using a Royal Decree, an instrument reserved for cases of urgent and extreme need, “laments the agrarian organization.