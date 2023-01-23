The Transfer Irrigation Union (Scrats) and representatives of the Levante Water Tables will protest tomorrow from 10 am in front of the Moncloa Palace, coinciding with the meeting of the Council of Ministers that will foreseeably approve the royal decree of the third cycle of hydrological planning, which includes the increase in flows in the Alto Tajo and its impact on transfers from the Tagus to Segura, which would be progressively reduced to 105 hectometres on the horizon of 2027, mainly for irrigation in the Levante. Officially, at this time it is not confirmed that the royal decree will be discussed tomorrow in the Council of Ministers.

The president of Scrats, Lucas Jiménez, believes that there is a good chance that the Pedro Sánchez government will approve the basin plans tomorrow in the terms provided by Minister Teresa Ribera, despite the objections raised by the opinion of the Council of State. Several buses and private vehicles will travel to the La Moncloa site, where they will gather for several hours in a parking area adjacent to the palace. Jiménez explains that it is a “testimonial” concentration to make clear Levante’s rejection of the minister’s plans. It is expected that the Minister of Agriculture and Water, Antonio Luengo, will also attend the concentration.

In the opinion of Scrats, “now only the Council of Ministers can save the Levant from the Transfer Cut”, which would mean a reduction of more than 40% of the flows they receive for agriculture. The irrigators maintain that the opinion of the Council of State “confirms the lack of coordination between the Tagus and Segura plans, and also questions the methodology for calculating ecological flows.”

In a statement, the Irrigation Union adds that the Council of State “relies on the Supreme Court rulings that state that planning must respect the existence and legal regulation of the Tajo Segura Transfer”, despite this, the irrigators criticize that the The Ministry of Ecological Transition “interpret the opinion of the Council of State as an endorsement to continue with the planned plans.”

«A few weeks ago we shouted in front of the doors of the Ministry and with a single voice ‘without transfer, desert and unemployment’ and now, once again, only together can we fight to make the Council of Ministers understand the seriousness of a decision that leads to the raise Spanish to a future that is fading, the result of the unsustainability of the transfer cuts,” the statement said.

“We have not lost this battle yet”



It emphasizes that the most relevant point of the opinion of the advisory body “resides in the conflict between ecological flows and their impact on the Transfer, because it is undoubted and it is manifested that the lack of coordination can cause a relevant condition to a element of national hydrological planning such as the transfer of the Tagus-Segura».

He insists that the final decision “is now at the table of the Council of Ministers, which will be the one who endorses going from 6 m3/s of ecological flow to the 8.65 m3/s defended by Minister Ribera, issues that lack technical endorsement, given that all independent reports support the current flow.

The Scrats points out that it has been denouncing for months that the decrease in contributions to the provinces of Alicante, Murcia and Almería will be 105 hm3, which would mean 78 hm3 less for irrigation than the current average and 27 hm3 less for supply. “As well as that this reduction in available volumes would mean the loss of 27,314 hectares of irrigable area throughout eastern Spain, the disappearance of more than 15,000 jobs, and estimated reductions in equity value of 5,692 million euros.”

He considers that «we have not yet lost this battle and from Scrats we must continue fighting so that our voices reach the offices and are heard in decision-making. The Council of Ministers has the last word, and its responsibility affects millions of Spaniards whose future is fading and depends on contributions whose reduction lacks technical and legal justification.