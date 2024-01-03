The Community of Irrigators of Lorca approved at a government meeting the prohibition of new plantations until the 8th due to the scarcity of water resources. This restriction is the second to be adopted in the course of a month, since plantations were also prohibited between December 1 and 15.

Nor can blanket irrigation be carried out until January 8 with the aim of recovering “acceptable levels” in the reservoirs of the Irrigation Community. Starting on the 9th, blanket irrigation will be enabled on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and only farmers who have sufficient space will be able to make new plantations.

It is also established that anyone who has planted or is going to do so with water from sources other than the Community of Irrigators must complete the harvest with water from that same source.

The flow to be distributed in the month of January is a maximum quota of 127 cubic meters per hectare, with an excess of the same amount, and for consolidated irrigation a maximum of 180 cubic meters per hectare is established.

The president of the Alimer cooperative, Julián Díaz, who is a member of the irrigators' governing board, said this Wednesday that “extreme measures” have had to be adopted after a very dry autumn.

“We are going to take out what is (planted) and see what happens,” said Díaz. “We need it to rain and for them to send us water from the Transfer,” he claimed because “we are trying to launch the campaign” with the water resources of the desalination plants, but “it is not the solution, due to the large investments that the agri-food sector is making in the region. ».