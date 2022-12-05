Farmers will have only 300 cubic meters per hectare and month until March and ask the Confederation to open drought wells
The Irrigation Community decided in its last government meeting to reduce the water supply to the community members by 40% during the next four months due to the scarcity of resources and the uncertainty about the future of the Tajo-Segura transfer. It was told to LA VERDAD by its president, Juan Marín, who explained that farmers will have 300
