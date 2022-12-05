Lettuce plantation on a farm in Aguaderas, in an image from last October. / ANDRES RIBON / AGM

The Irrigation Community decided in its last government meeting to reduce the water supply to the community members by 40% during the next four months due to the scarcity of resources and the uncertainty about the future of the Tajo-Segura transfer. It was told to LA VERDAD by its president, Juan Marín, who explained that farmers will have 300