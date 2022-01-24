The sports performance and commercial growth of the Citizens, in addition to the competitive advantage of closed stadiums, led to the historic record in 2020-21, according to the reconstruction of Gazzetta
When Sheikh Mansour landed in Manchester, on the City side, the club had a turnover of 104 million euros and was twentieth in the ranking of European revenues. It was 2008 and football had not yet lost its innocence. The rise of the Citizens, on and off the pitch, has been irresistible to the point that last season Manchester City was the highest-turnover football club in the world. A revolution.
